XNK Therapeutics adds three scientific advisors to bolster platform technology

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the strengthening of the company's expertise by the appointment of Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., Fredrik Schjesvold M.D., Ph.D. and Johan Lund M.D., Ph.D. These scientific advisors are key to the company's plan to further expand the scope of its proprietary technology platform of natural killer (NK) cell therapies within plasma cell disorders and hematological malignancies.

Dr. Ola Landgren joins with more than 30 years of medical experience. He serves as Professor of Medicine and Chief of Myeloma Program and Experimental Therapeutics Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami. Previously, Dr. Landgren served as Chief of the Myeloma Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City; and prior to that, he was the Chief of the Myeloma Section at the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Landgren received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

Dr. Fredrik Schjesvold is Head of Oslo Myeloma Center, in Oslo, Norway, head of the Norwegian myeloma association, president of the Nordic Myeloma Study Group and a member of the European Myeloma Network board. He is national investigator of 36 clinical trials in multiple myeloma and principal investigator for four academic studies. He is a co-author of ESMO and IMWG guidelines, as well as lead author of the Norwegian myeloma guidelines.

Dr. Johan Lund is currently Head of Myeloma Section at Karolinska University Hospital's hematology department. He received his medical degree from University of Gothenburg and his PhD in hematology from Karolinska Institutet.

"XNK Therapeutics is working hard to develop cancer treatments with the company's novel NK cell-based therapies and having the right expertise is critical to supporting our efforts," said Johan Aschan, CMO of XNK Therapeutics. "We are thrilled that Ola, Fredrik and Johan are willing to support the company at such a pivotal moment in its growth.

