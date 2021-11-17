Belk Rings in the Season of Giving as The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, Toy Drive, and Point-of-Sale Campaigns Return Customers will have several ways to help local families in need this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of giving is underway as Belk kicks off its longstanding partnership with The Salvation Army for the holiday season. Throughout November and December, Belk will run several campaigns that will help give children something to look forward to this holiday season as the retailer works with The Salvation Army to provide gifts to those in need.

The festivities begin on November 19th when The Salvation Army will host a Kettle Kickoff event at Belk's Carolina Place Mall location in Pineville, N.C. at 11 a.m. ET. The event will signal the official start of The Salvation Army's signature Red Kettle Campaign with bell ringers set up at all Belk store locations for the holiday season.

Following the Kettle Kickoff, Belk will launch its Magical Toy Drive on November 22nd at all 290 store locations. Customers are encouraged to purchase new toys at their local Belk stores and then donate them in special collection bins. The Salvation Army will then work with local communities to ensure that children within that community benefit from the donations.

"We're honored to once again partner with The Salvation Army as we continue to put our local communities at the heart of everything we do," said Nir Patel, Belk CEO. "We have seen such an impact thanks to the generosity of our customers, and we're grateful to be a part of helping those who need it most this holiday season."

Customers will also have the option to donate to The Salvation Army once again this year through Belk's "Share the Merry" point-of-sale campaign. Starting November 28th, Belk will collect donations in-store, online, as well as through the Belk app to benefit families in need throughout the holiday season. Giving Tuesday, an international day of charitable giving on November 30th, will be the day during the campaign in which Belk will match 100% of the in-store and online donations made that day. In 2020, Belk and its customers raised over $266,000 through the special point-of-sale campaign.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

