Infiot ZETO Achieves Level 1 PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA Compliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot, powering the borderless enterprise and pioneer in delivering secure, reliable access for remote users, devices and offices, today announced Infiot ZETO (Zero Trust Security and Optimization) architecture has achieved compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS 3.2.1 Level 1) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). This is the second year Infiot maintains its status with both certifications, underlying the company's commitment to enable an increasingly remote workforce and sites with secure, reliable access to enterprise and cloud resources with the most comprehensive standards released to date.

By enhancing its already rigorous security standards with this certification, Infiot is well-equipped to help organizations across all industries protect their privacy and ensure the integrity of their customers' information. Infiot ZETO attained recertification with PCI DSS, HIPAA Security Standards and HITECH Act through an independent assessment by a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) and the Attestation of Compliance (AOC) to ensure the highest level of security and compliance for cardholder, patient and other sensitive data.

Infiot's ZETO architecture offers IT teams the ability to support remote workers with the same level of application experience and security as in the office. By leveraging Infiot's AOC for PCI DSS and HIPAA as part of their audit, customers and partners can reduce the burden of time and external costs to maintain their own compliance.

Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder, Infiot

"We are proud to obtain these industry leading security and operational accreditations. Infiot is focused on protecting our customers' confidentiality and ensuring utmost security. With an increasing footprint in large retail, finance, insurance and healthcare organizations, it was important that Infiot enables customers to decrease audit time and cost, as well as peace-of-mind that Infiot ZETO has successfully completed stringent compliance audits."

Garrett Holthaus, Network Engineer, A.T Still University

"Infiot ZETO allowed ATSU to enable remote working and learning overnight for our schools, clinics, and remote workers, while helping us meet HIPAA compliance. Infiot's ZETO is ideal for our remote deployments, ultimately resulting in more affordable tuition and better healthcare services."

Rick Lacy, Sr. Enterprise Network Engineer, Christus Health.

"Infiot ZETO provides adaptive, identity-aware precision access for our medical workers to deliver care from the comfort of their homes, with the best user experience and significantly lowering our TCO '

About Infiot: Infiot ZETO delivers converged architecture for the borderless enterprise making the perimeter invisible. It enables secure, reliable access with zero trust security, optimization, edge-intelligence and AI driven operations for all remote users, devices, sites and cloud. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

