The Kia Concept EV9 - Kia's all-electric SUV concept takes center stage at AutoMobility LA

Following the launch of the EV6, the Kia Concept EV9 hints the next model in Kia's dedicated EV line-up

The all-electric SUV concept embodies Kia's commitment to sustainability, following the recently showcased 'Kia Sustainability Movement' vision

Opposites United, the groundbreaking new design language from Kia, heavily influences the Concept EV9's adventurous and angular exterior

The interior space takes inspiration from the 'Water Element' of Opposites United, establishing a positive relationship with the outside world

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having just launched the EV6 to great international acclaim, Kia Corporation has stunned onlookers at the AutoMobility LA with the reveal of its all-electric SUV concept, the Kia Concept EV9.

Seen as the clearest signal yet from Kia as to what might be the next addition to its new-generation EV lineup, the Concept EV9 epitomizes the brand's recent leadership in designing and developing desirable, high-tech, zero-emissions vehicles.

Just like the EV6, the Concept EV9 is known as a dedicated EV from Kia, having been carefully developed and optimized on the company's advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Concept EV9 embodies Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions, having recently showcased the company's future vision at the 'Kia Sustainability Movement' digital presentation. The design of the vehicle was inspired by nature and uses upcycled materials developed from waste deposited into the fragile marine ecosystem.

The SUV also offers striking visual aesthetics thanks to Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy.

The Kia design team was especially influenced by the 'Bold for Nature' pillar of Opposites United. This has helped the all-electric SUV concept to take on an iconic and bold form, meshing logical and emotional qualities with playful, rugged features and styling cues.

Concept EV9's extensive tech capabilities and all-round flexibility ensures that it feels at home when tackling traffic in densely populated urban areas; at the same time, it offers families the freedom to experience leisure pursuits away from city centers.

"The Kia Concept EV9 is yet another important marker for us in what has been an incredible journey since the start of the year. Having made our intentions clear – to become a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions – today we are proud to show the world our all-electric SUV concept, which fuses together an advanced zero-emissions powertrain, a cutting-edge exterior design and a contemporary and innovative tech-based interior space," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.

