Naborforce Increases Its Geographic Reach to Address Caregiver Shortfall as Part of National Family Caregivers Month

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, a fast-growing company that is offering a new approach to care and companionship to address the increasing challenges for family members caring for aging adults, today announced that it will expand its on-demand support services to Virginia Beach, VA, and Charlotte, NC, this month. Naborforce is the first and only platform to dispatch a carefully vetted network of "Nabors," ready to provide light assistance to older adults before medical care is needed.

Naborforce is announcing its latest expansion into additional markets that will further grow its multi-state footprint as part of National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM), which is observed every November in an effort to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers.

"Today there are 55 million family caregivers struggling to juggle the demands of caring for an older family member while maintaining their career, family obligations, and their own health. As the number of seniors over 80 triples in the next three decades, families will feel increased pressure at a time when families are getting smaller and more dispersed," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "This is where we step in as a backup son or daughter. Our Nabors are a resource to both older adults looking to stay independent and to their families who need just a little support."

As Naborforce expands into these new markets, it will be aggressively looking to add to its network of caring, compassionate Nabors who are motivated by a desire to support older adults in their community by providing social engagement and on-demand support for errands, transportation, and help around the home.

"Our model is powered by neighbors helping neighbors," said Wilson. "One positive outcome of the pandemic is that it has brought communities closer together and we are finding that more communities are seeking ways to better support one another. For empty nesters, active retirees, graduate students, and anyone looking to give back in the community, we're able to offer flexible hours and rewarding work that makes joyous living at home possible for older adults. That means our grandmothers and grandfathers, our mothers and fathers, friends, and neighbors no longer need to worry about the caregiving crisis because they will have a Nabor ready and on-demand at all times to help with the little things that keep them independent and happy."

Naborforce has proven its ability to offer older adults companionship, independence, and assistance, while providing family members peace of mind, in Richmond, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Bethesda, MD; and Raleigh, NC. Services typically include companionship, preparing meals, organizing/light housework, help with technology, hobbies and games, help while recovering from surgery, grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions, trips to the salon, social events, and more.

Beginning immediately, Naborforce's sought-after service offerings will be available in Virginia Beach and Charlotte. Older adults and/or family members in the newly expanded territories can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Family members can be added to the Naborforce platform so that they can receive updates, notes, and photos from a Nabor visit.

Passionate and caring community members of Virginia Beach, VA, and Charlotte, NC, wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting www.naborforce.com.

