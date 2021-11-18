ConferMED Expands its eConsult Specialty Care Network by 50 Percent Clinics and health systems in all 50 states have access to ConferMED specialty eConsults

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConferMED, one of the nation's leading eConsult companies, providing specialty electronic consultations in all 50 states, announces a major 50% expansion of its provider network. With 277 specialists across 42 disciplines, ConferMED is able to support practices nationwide looking to improve access and reduce the cost of specialty care.

ConferMED eConsults address the growing challenge of limited access to specialty care and high costs when patients are referred to providers outside primary care. For practices focused on improving population health outcomes and value-based care measures, ConferMED's specialists are able to quickly and accurately review cases, provide input and develop the optimal care plan for patients. This process improves chronic disease outcomes, reduces unnecessary emergency room visits and hospital admissions, and prevents long-term complications. ConferMED eConsults can support individual providers, care managers, and population health teams at the clinic or health system level.

According to Daren Anderson, MD, Founder and President of ConferMED, "Our specialists join ConferMED because they believe in the importance of our mission to improve access to specialists and they want to work directly with primary care providers to improve care for their patients. This significant expansion of our network allows us to support patients across the country, helping them get the care they need."

Building and expanding the ConferMED network has focused on identifying experienced specialists interested in collaborating with primary care providers in a new way, sharing expertise and providing education and guidance via eConsults to support practices and improve patient outcomes.

ConferMED is compliant with all federal and individual state requirements and can work with practices, health systems, and payers in any state. ConferMED's advanced interoperability tools make it easy to transmit clinical data between primary care and ConferMED specialists in a safe, secure manner from any location and any electronic health record system.

ConferMED is a national eConsult provider improving access for patients while supporting better clinical outcomes and reduced costs. ConferMED's national network of over 277 specialists combined with its comprehensive interoperability solution allows primary care clinicians across the country to receive guidance and advice from experts in all major adult and pediatric specialties and subspecialties. Developed by practicing primary care providers, ConferMED offers expert implementation support to ensure seamless integration into existing clinical workflows with minimal disruption or added work.

For more information, contact Ági Erickson, Director, Business & Partnership Development, ConferMED, Agi.Erickson@confermed.com or visit www.ConferMED.com.

