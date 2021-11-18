Interplex Pledges Support for WASH Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex, a leading provider of customized interconnect, high-precision and mechanical products solutions, is proud to be a WASH Pledge signatory and commit to implementing access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all the employees in all of Interplex's offices and manufacturing facilities. Under the Pledge, the company also commits to addressing WASH across its value chain, including among its suppliers, as well as in the communities that surround its workplaces.

Access to WASH is a fundamental human right and key to realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Today, over 785 million people are still without access to safe drinking water and an estimated 4.2 billion lack access to safely managed sanitation services.

As businesses, Interplex can lead the way to significantly increase the number of people to have access to safe, affordable and sustainable drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. The company calls on all businesses and stakeholders to join this commitment to address one of the most pressing public health challenges of the present time.

"Interplex is committed to improving the health, safety and well-being among our employees. We look forward to promoting social, environmental and economic well-being through our commitment to the WASH Pledge," says Interplex CEO.

"We are proud of the Pledge signatories, as their actions show hope that more companies will lead by example and work towards mainstreaming investments in a healthy workforce," said Peter Bakker, President and CEO of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

For more information regarding Interplex's WASH initiatives, please email ESG@interplex.com.

