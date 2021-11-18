Make-A-Wish Calls on Families Across North Carolina to Continue Holiday Tradition through Fundraising Activation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Make-A-Wish® is calling on families across the state to once again come together through Families For Wishes, a fundraising campaign aimed at delivering hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses.

Communities of families and friends can create their own unique Families For Wishes fundraising page at wish.org/nc/families and raise funds to help grant local life-changing wishes.

Families For Wishes provides a new approach to fundraising by inviting individuals near and far to leverage technology to come together and give back.

"A child's wish begins with hope, and hope begins with you," said Kathy Jetton, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. "By creating a Families For Wishes page and donating to Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina this holiday season, you and your family can join us in bringing joy back into a the lives of local children."

Signing up is as easy as one-two-three:

Visit wish.org/nc/families Join the Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina team to raise funds to support local families. Create a family fundraising page, add a picture and begin fundraising!

The Families For Wishes activation will make it possible for more wish kids like 3-year old Kashton to experience the power of a wish. Kashton's wish to be a firefighter delivered hope as he recovered from battling with leukemia. "Make-A-Wish became a safe haven during the hardest time in our lives. Wishes are important for critically-ill children because it gives their family something to hold on to. The promise of getting to be a firefighter kept Kashton fighting for his life," said Jillian, Kashton's mom.

To help make life-changing wishes possible, visit wish.org/nc/families.

About Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Make-A-Wish® Central and Western North Carolina serves 51 counties in North Carolina from Burlington (Alamance County) to the west. The chapter has granted more than 5,300 wishes since its inception in 1985. For more information, visit http://wish.org/nc or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

