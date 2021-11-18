MixMode Recognized as a Supply-side Innovator in AI-enabled Attack Detection Technology by Gartner®

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode Inc., a leading global provider of Artificial Intelligence-powered Cybersecurity, announced today that the company was recognized as a supply side innovator in the November 2021 Gartner report: Emerging Technologies: Tech Innovators in AI in Attack Detection -- Supply Side.

"Enterprises today utilize Cybersecurity systems that are largely reliant upon rules-based approaches, limiting detection to only known attacks. Cybercriminals and adversarial nation-states exploit these legacy systems, exposing organizations to ransomware and novel zero-day attacks," said John Keister, CEO of MixMode. "We are excited to highlight the importance of going beyond rules-based and intel-based approaches and using advanced AI to address both known and novel threats. MixMode is honored to be recognized in the AI-enabled Attack Detection category."

MixMode is an AI-powered Cybersecurity platform that utilizes self-learning, third wave AI to identify advanced threats in any environment. MixMode can detect the full spectrum of known threats as well as unknown and never-before-seen threats like zero-day attacks. In addition, MixMode helps the world's best security teams increase efficiency and innovation in the SOC by acting as a system of record to augment or replace traditional security tools (e.g., SIEM, NDR, NTA, UEBA).

"Artificial Intelligence is among the most important advancements to technology today and its adoption in Cybersecurity is a necessary step towards achieving security for every organization," said Dr. Igor Mezic, Chief Scientist and CTO of MixMode. "Effective Cybersecurity platforms require being built on a foundation of unsupervised and self-learning AI. Our patented third-wave AI powers all aspects of our MixMode platform, bringing advanced security to organizations in real time."

*Gartner, "Emerging Technologies: Tech Innovators in AI in Attack Detection -- Supply Side", Swati Rakheja, Mark Driver, Elizabeth Kim, November 2, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MixMode

MixMode is a next-generation, cloud-native AI-powered cybersecurity platform focused on solving three primary issues for the Security Operations Center: providing next-generation threat detection, surfacing zero-day attacks and improving false-positive alert fatigue. MixMode allows security teams to dramatically increase productivity and efficiency while significantly decreasing the wasted time, effort, and resources associated with legacy cybersecurity tools.

MixMode's AI intelligently creates and updates the network baseline, then provides security teams with sophisticated functionality like zero-day attack detection, 95% false-positive alert reduction, and all the tools necessary to investigate a threat. SOC teams can easily integrate MixMode into their security stack to significantly reduce the investigation time, cost, and expertise required to respond to persistent threats, malware, insider attacks, and nation-state espionage efforts. MixMode's core AI algorithm is patented and was utilized over the past 20 years on projects for DARPA and the DoD. MixMode is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

