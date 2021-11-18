MURAL Joins 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, placed on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. MURAL's growth rate of 520 percent is attributed to an acceleration in the adoption of remote work, as teams everywhere underwent a digital transformation using the MURAL® platform to power their visual collaboration.

Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212 percent to 87,037 percent over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 521%.

"Now more than ever, companies are empowering teams to solve problems and innovate faster through visual collaboration," said Mariano Suarez-Battan, MURAL co-founder and CEO. "Over 90 percent of the Fortune 100, including tens of thousands of teams working in financial services, health care, and technology, trust MURAL to provide a platform to support their collaborative work. It's an honor to be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list."

There are several key factors driving MURAL's record growth, including:

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

2021 Industry Recognition

MURAL's ranking in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is the latest addition to a growing list of industry awards and accolades received in 2021.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About MURAL

‍MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, sales, and customer success, among others, collaborate visually with MURAL. They use guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, reflect, and build team trust in an inclusive way. The platform makes it possible to deploy at scale templates and playbooks on especially complex, difficult teamwork. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, USAA, SAP, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian, and MURAL's other customers, use the platform to foster imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

