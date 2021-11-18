Pure Capital Solution's subsidiary Nova Space adds FedLearn to its growing network of partners

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.'s (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space announces a strategic sales partnership with FedLearn to rapidly introduce US Federal Government agencies to critical space and astronautics professional development courses. This partnership makes it easier for government clients to seek, integrate, and provide asynchronous space educational courses to the thousands of government employees, contractors, and specialists needed to support the growing space ecosystem. The Nova Space / FedLearn partnership immediately offers the Nova Space Space Professional Course ™—to FedLearn customers.

The Space Professional Course is designed for novice and more experienced students and professionals who are interested in greater mastery of space operations and astronautics. The course covers a variety of topics through virtual interactions, including but not limited to:

Why space matters

Space history

Space environment

Electromagnetic spectrum theory

Space mission areas

Orbits

Launch and reentry

Mission design and engineering

Space operations support

"Nova Space is excited to partner with FedLearn as we bridge the global space industry's skills gap by providing an effective training course designed for all types of learners," said Miguel Alvarez, Nova Space Chief Revenue Officer and space subject matter expert, "Space is a growing ecosystem that will require generations of people who understand the intricacies involved with space operations. We aim to demystify the myth that 'space in hard' and break down the perceived notion that you must be a 'rocket scientist' to contribute to the space industry. Our courses provide learners the necessary foundation to collaborate with and work within the space ecosystem, ultimately ensuring humanity's mastery of outer space."

"FedLearn is delighted to add Nova Space to our roster of content partners," said J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer, "Space is critically important to national security and defense today—and will grow in magnitude tomorrow. Our relationship with Nova Space will provide customers in both the public and private sectors a means to deliver foundational knowledge about the space industry to their workforces in a cost-effective and scalable manner."

Nova Space brought together a group of space industry and adult e-learning experts to develop this first-to-market course designed to provide government, private industry, and academia a cost-effective, rapidly scalable, and highly engageming means of training future workforces in the core functions and topics required to effectively collaborate withing the space industry.

To learn more about FedLearn, visit fedlearn.com .

To learn more about Nova Space, visit novaspaceinc.com .

To learn more about Pure Capital Solutions, visit www.purecapitalsolution.com

About Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses by investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans and consulting using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

About Nova Space, Inc.

Nova Space is a professional development company aimed at bridging the space industry's skills gap by offering virtual, asynchronous, and interactive space professional courseware to individuals from all backgrounds and to organizations that want to enhance their recruiting, training, and retention efforts to become more efficient and proficient within the growing space ecosystem. Our Space Professional Course offers prospective students and professionals a comprehensive and standardized foundation in space operations and astronautics and is designed to keep students engaged and prepare them to collaborate with other space professionals within the industry. Learn more by visiting novaspaceinc.com and view our demonstration video.

About FedLearn

FedLearn is transforming learning for the federal government. We offer the first specialized and contextualized online learning platform directly supporting federal government mission areas. Our solution combines the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, collaborative learning experience available anytime and anywhere. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran owned small business. Learn more by visiting fedlearn.com .

