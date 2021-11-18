Seabourn Ovation Arrives In The U.S. For The First Time Ever, Calling Miami Home For Voyages To The Caribbean And Panama Canal/Central America

Seabourn Ovation Arrives In The U.S. For The First Time Ever, Calling Miami Home For Voyages To The Caribbean And Panama Canal/Central America

Seabourn Ovation

Fresh from crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Seabourn Ovation made its maiden arrival in the U.S., sailing into PortMiami today. The 600-guest ultra-luxury ship will use Miami as homeport for a series of voyages exploring the Caribbean, Panama Canal and destinations in Mexico and Central America from November 2021 through March 2022.

"A first-time arrival is always special for any Seabourn ship, and Seabourn Ovation's first visit to the U.S. and Miami will be a great start to an exciting season for our newest ship amid the tropical beauty of the Caribbean and Central America," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Miami offers an easily accessible port for North American guests and those coming from Europe, so it will be a perfect getaway as winter settles in across those regions of the world."

Caribbean

Seabourn Ovation's Caribbean series will start with three 11-day Gems of the Leeward Islands voyages round trip from Miami in November and December 2021. The voyages will visit iconic destinations including San Juan, Puerto Rico; the hidden harbors of Dominica; St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda; Saint Kitts and Nevis; and the Great Harbour of Jost Van Dyke, the smallest of the main British Virgin Islands, which still looks as it likely did a century or more ago. Scheduled departure dates are November 18, November 29, and December 10, 2021.

Among many immersive experiences for Seabourn Ovation's guests to anticipate in the Caribbean is the line's popular Caviar in the Surf program, with uniformed team members plunging into the warm, clear waters and emerging with iced Champagne and caviar served via a surfboard bar. There will also be a guest-favorite Marina Day, complete with complimentary watersports available for guests to enjoy from a beach or the unique, retractable Marina platform on the stern of the ship.

Panama Canal and Central America

Following Seabourn Ovation's Caribbean voyages, the ship will explore the Panama Canal and Central America from December 2021 to March 2022. The first is scheduled to depart Miami on December 21, 2021 for a 21-Day Holiday Panama Canal sailing, with visits to Aruba and Curacao on its journey to the Panama Canal – followed by destinations along the Pacific Coasts of Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico before arriving in Los Angeles on January 11, 2022. The 19-day return voyage, departing the same day, will include visits to Colombia and Jamaica, arriving at Miami on January 30, 2022.

Seabourn Ovation will then set sail to Central America with four voyages scheduled round trip from Miami starting on January 30, 2022. Guests will have ample opportunities to explore amazing tropical destinations and sites of historic and cultural wonder, including the remnants of ancient Mayan civilizations in Mexico, as well as Costa Rica, Belize and Panama. All of these voyages will also include a partial transit of the Panama Canal.

Upon completion of its Central American series, Seabourn Ovation will depart Miami one final time on March 27, 2022, bound for Europe on a 13-Day Atlantic Spring crossing, with arrival in Lisbon, Portugal on April 9, 2022. The ship will then return to the Canary Islands and visit Morocco and Tangier during a 14-day voyage bound for Monte Carlo and the start of its spring and summer season in Europe.

Like the rest of the Seabourn ships in the fleet, Seabourn Ovation maintains the line's high ratio of space per guest, enabling highly personalized service by close to one staff member for each guest on board. Designed by hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Ovation features modern design elements and innovations in keeping with Seabourn's reputation for understated elegance.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2022 and 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

