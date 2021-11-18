Solis Health Plans to Offer Papa Pals "Family on Demand" Benefit for All Members in 2022

DORAL, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans, a 4-star, NCQA Accredited Florida Medicare Advantage plan, today announced a partnership with Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support for older adults, families, and other vulnerable populations. All Solis members will receive access to the Papa Pals platform to sign up for "family on demand" benefits beginning in 2022.

Papa provides companionship and assistance through its work with Medicare Advantage plans, as well as increasingly with Medicaid and employer health plans. By using technology to match older adults and other members with vetted and trained companions, called "Papa Pals," Papa meets needs that promote one's health, but are non-medical in nature — ranging from technology assistance, meal preparation, light housework, transportation, and, of course, social interaction.

"Many older adults don't have regular access to family help, or, they can benefit from using a program like Papa to supplement their existing network," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "The stories of how Papa and Papa Pals have helped the senior community address social determinants of health, including the devastating impacts of loneliness, are remarkable, and this is an important and heart-warming service we are thrilled to soon offer to Solis members."

For more information on Solis's Medicare Advantage plans, visit https://solishealthplans.com/our-plans.

About Papa

Papa and its Papa Pals platform provide "family on demand," by working with Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored health plans to provide a companionship and care benefit for older adults and families. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Papa is backed by Canaan, Tiger Global Management, Comcast Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TCG, Initialized Capital, and Seven Seven Six, among other revered institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit papa.com.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering an outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers. Solis offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is a 4-star, NCQA Accredited HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually-eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

