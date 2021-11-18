Top 10 U.S. Homebuilder Opens New Community in Lake Elsinore, California

New homes now selling from the high $400s. Three models available for tour!

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that its anticipated new community in Lake Elsinore, CA is now selling. Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to tour three fully furnished model homes at Ashland Springs, showcasing the community's versatile lineup of two-story floor plans. In addition to beautiful open-concept new homes—boasting included features like quartz kitchen countertops, 9' main-floor ceilings, and luxury vinyl plank flooring—the community offers quick access to I-15, historic downtown Lake Elsinore, and abundant outdoor recreation.

"We're thrilled to build in such a scenic and sought-after destination," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California division president. "And with three exceptional floor plans to choose from, offering a range of desirable included features, it's a great time for buyers to get in early at Ashland Springs and find their dream home."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

90 homesites

Single-family, courtyard-style homes from the high $400s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-car garages, up to 1,995 square feet

Community amenities include a park with a playground, a fitness station, a dog park and BBQ grills

Convenient access to I-15 and I-215, downtown Lake Elsinore and more

Community Sales Center:

916 Maya Crossing

Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

909.906.7373

