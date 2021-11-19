High Life Farms Recognized in Six LeafLink List Categories for 2021

CHESANING, Mich., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink released its annual LeafLink List this week, honoring the standout cannabis brands, products, and retailers on its B2B platform, which processes over $4.4B per year in wholesale cannabis orders. High Life Farms (HLF), a privately held, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, was announced as a winner in the following categories:

Fastest Growing Brand: Michigan

Community Favorites

Best Advertising

Fastest Growing Edibles - Wana - Blueberry Indica Sour Gummies - MI

Best Selling Edibles: Kiva - Midnight Blueberry - MI

Fastest-Growing Flower: Do-Si-Dos

"Thanks to the incredible work of our team across our Michigan and California locations, High Life Farms is honored to be selected by LeafLink, a true leader in the cannabis industry, for six awards," said Ben Celani, Co-Founder of High Life Farms. "From our marketing department and cultivation team to our kitchen staff and everyone in between, we couldn't have achieved this milestone without their dedication and hard work. Everyone is thrilled that their hard work has received such noteworthy recognition and that consumers enjoy our Do-Si-Dos flower as well as our Kiva and Wana products as much as we do."

HLF won the Fastest-Growing Flower award for Do-Si-Dos, one of their signature Cookies strains mixed with some OG genetics. Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant strain that provides medicinal relief and instant calm, with a pungent, sweet and earthy aroma known for happy, relaxed and sleepy effects. Do-Si-Dos was a top 10 strain of 2016 according to High Times.

Kiva Confections won Best Selling Edibles in Michigan for their Camino Gummies in Midnight Blueberry, while Wana won Fastest Growing Edibles in the state for their Sour Blueberry Gummies, both of which are crafted in HLF's state-of-the-art kitchen in their Chesaning, Michigan facility. The facility was recently renovated to add additional space for infused-product production and canopy.

LeafLink is the cannabis industry's wholesale marketplace, connecting over 2,800 cannabis brands with over 7,300 licensed retailers in 30 legal markets across North America. LeafLink List is a place to recognize the incredible businesses in the LeafLink community and how they are advancing the cannabis industry through their quality and ingenuity.

LeafLink List 2021 was created by analyzing orders through the LeafLink marketplace from January 1st to September 30th, 2021. Brands are celebrated in categories such as Top Selling, Fastest Growing, Customer Favorite, Early Adopter, Best Branding Profile, Best Advertising, and Community Favorites. Retailer awards include Top Buyers, Fastest Growing, Industry Innovators, Early Adopter, Community Favorites and the data-driven accolades Market Influencers, Taste Testers, and Best Purchase Variety. LeafLink List also highlights Best Selling and Fastest Growing Products in nine key categories, as well as Top Brands and Top Retailers for each state in which LeafLink operates.

"Each year through LeafLink List, we celebrate the amazing brands and retailers that make up the powerful community within LeafLink's platform," said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink CEO and Co-Founder. "It has been another strong year for cannabis, with the industry seeing continued growth thanks to the hard work of these amazing businesses and the exceptional people behind them. We're excited to celebrate this year's winners, and we can't wait to see what next year has in store."

About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness and happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .

About LeafLink

LeafLink, the unified B2B cannabis platform, has optimized and fueled the growth of the cannabis industry, creating new efficiencies in how cannabis operators buy, sell, ship, pay, and get paid. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, and is live in 30 territories across the United States and Canada. LeafLink manages over $4.4B+ in annual orders, making up an estimated 39% of US wholesale cannabis commerce. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than US$131 million to date. Learn more at https://leaflink.com .

