AFR President Laura Brandao Earns Women With Vision Honors

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Brandao, president of American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) , has been named a 2021 Women With Vision Award winner. For the third consecutive year, she is recognized among other women professionals in the mortgage and real estate industries for "leading the way through their vision in the workplace and beyond."

"The Women With Vision Award Winners are the absolute most exceptional examples of the best in class the mortgage industry has to offer," says Christine Beckwith, president and COO of 20 / 20 Vision for Success Coaching. "These shining examples of incredible professionalism represent the finest innovators, movers, and shakers as well as producers in the American banking industry."

"Laura is a respected trailblazer at AFR and throughout the industry, and we are proud to see her honored for her visionary leadership," said Richard Dubnoff, CEO of American Financial Resources, Inc.

In addition to her work at AFR, a national leader in specialty lending, Brandao actively serves on several boards including the Mortgage Bankers Association of New Jersey (MBANJ), chairing its women's committee, and Mortflix, a new streaming service dedicated to the housing industry for which she launched the Leading Ladies of Mortgage channel and hosts "What's Your Why" on Wednesdays. She also serves as the Chair of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America's (NAMMBA) Visionary program, recruiting more than 100 corporate partners for its Mission 2025 which was launched to introduce, develop, and connect college talent to the industry.

The 2021 Women With Vision Award Winners are featured in the November issue of Women With Vision Magazine sharing their stories of inspiration, professionalism, and leadership as they balance work and life.

