Glenn Ginsburg Named President of QYOU USA

Appointment Follows Third Consecutive Quarter of Triple Digit YOY Quarterly Growth for Influencer Marketing Unit

Andrew Fox Joins as SVP, Head of Sales, Account Management and Planning Along With Expanded Roles for Current Management

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc.,(TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced today that its USA based award-winning influencer marketing business unit has named Glenn Ginsburg President of QYOU USA on the heels of the business unit delivering its third consecutive high-performing quarter of triple-digit YOY revenue growth. Under Mr. Ginsburg's leadership, QYOU USA has become a foremost authority on brand engagement focusing on the world's fastest growing short form entertainment platform, TikTok, as well as on other popular social channels. Mr. Ginsburg, who played a seminal role for over a decade in the evolution of the business models that now shape the "Creator Economy", will be responsible for all overall aspects of the business including sales, operations, talent, creative and business development.

QYOU USA's expanding client portfolio includes Universal Pictures, CAPCOM, Disney/ FX Networks, Paramount, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, Warner Brothers, Lionsgate and Hasbro along with other leading entertainment and gaming companies.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis commented, "Throughout 2020, Glenn and his team took advantage of the opportunity to reassess, pivot and optimize everything from our operations to our approach and expand our clientele. We've emerged since the outset of Q2 2021 stronger in every way, including from a revenue, performance and client pipeline perspective. I'm confident that with the leadership of Glenn and our newly shaped executive team we will reach even stronger levels of growth."

In addition to a growing client roster, the QYOU USA business unit has announced the addition of Andrew Fox, as incoming SVP, Head of Sales, Account Management and Planning, along with expanding the roles of VP, Integrated Marketing, Morgan Barclay, VP, Content and Creative, Lexi St. John and Sr. Director Talent, Keith Jordan.

Mr. Fox is a 20 year industry veteran who began his career at Warner Bros., then at Overture/Yahoo! Mr. Fox was instrumental in the sale of Eventful to CBS/Viacom and has held senior positions in sales, account management, performance, brand, sponsorship and influencer marketing at companies including Eyeview, Open Influence and Social Studies.

Morgan Barclay currently serves as VP of Integrated Marketing for QYOU USA, leading content and brand strategy, brand integrations and influencer activations. In his expanded role he will fully oversee the growing Integrated Marketing team. His impressive track record at QYOU includes playing a leading role in successful campaign efforts for Trolls World Tour, King of Staten Island, Croods 2: A New Age, My Spy, The Office, Boss Baby 2, Sing 2 and CAPCOM's Resident Evil Village. Prior to QYOU Media, Mr. Barclay held marketing leadership roles at Razorfish, Microsoft, Yahoo! and Fox.

Lexi St. John currently serves as VP, Content and Creative for QYOU USA and heads QYOU Studios with a focus on branded and original content creation. Ms. St. John spearheads creative development, talent collaborations, production and editorial company wide while overseeing influencer content creation from an entertainment and consumer POV. This promotion from within elevates her from her previous role as Director of Global Development where she launched and ran QYOU's international TV networks, including "The Q India". Prior to QYOU, Ms. St. John was a television writer at Nickelodeon Animation.

Keith Jordan has been elevated to Senior Director Talent for the company. In this capacity he will be managing a growing team responsible for all talent relations including with major talent agencies and direct relationships with influencers. Mr. Jordan has been engaged with creators making content for QYOU since inception in 2014.

"Looking ahead to 2022, QYOU Media is in an incredibly strong position to continue to scale in the U.S.," said Glenn Ginsburg. "We expect great things from this team and have no doubt that with the combined power of our success to date and a growing infrastructure to execute campaigns that we will be able to deliver to our rapidly expanding list of clients. QYOU has emerged as a key partner to brands looking for guidance, not only for which influencers and platforms to work with, but for the creative that they should develop and produce to maximize the impact of their marketing efforts".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage Social Media campaigns featuring influencers for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

