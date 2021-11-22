Job Creators Network Files Notice With Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and Sends Letter to President Biden Regarding the White House's Continued Bullying of Small Business Owners to Comply With Employer Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, the Job Creators Network filed a notice with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and sent a letter to President Biden regarding the White House's continued bullying of small business owners to comply with its employer vaccine mandate. Despite two recent federal court rulings staying the employer vaccine mandate, the White House continues to willfully ignore the judiciary and call on businesses to continue implementing the rule by January 4, 2022, as if these judicial decisions never occurred.

The notice to the Sixth Circuit informs the Court of the White House's actions and urges it to promptly hear and resolve the legal challenges to the mandate given these actions.

Read the court filing HERE. Read the letter to the White House HERE. JCN filed a lawsuit, along with several of its member co-plaintiffs, to block this illegal employer vaccine mandate. Read the lawsuit HERE.

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, released the following statement:

"The White House is brooking contempt of court with its decision to keep pressuring businesses to comply with the illegal vaccine mandate in the face of the initial court orders holding it invalid. Last Friday, Job Creators Network officially notified the court of the White House's inappropriate pressure and calls for a prompt final resolution of the mandate challenge. Joe Biden and Jen Psaki must cease and desist from pushing small businesses into compliance with this illegal edict."

