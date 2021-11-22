Universal Music Group N.V. announces change of Central Securities Depository to Euroclear Nederland

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent listing of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam, Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG) has initiated the process of changing its Central Securities Depository (CSD) to Euroclear Nederland, with an expected effective date of December 15, 2021.

Currently, all of UMG's outstanding shares (the Shares) are held in the book-entry securities settlement system operated by UMG's current CSD, Euroclear France. With the change to Euroclear Nederland, all Shares held in the Euroclear France system will be transferred to the book-entry securities settlement system operated by Euroclear Nederland. The transfer and change of CSD will not impact the Shares' ISIN code (the ISIN code NL0015000IY2 will remain the same). Nor will the transfer and change of CSD have any impact on shareholders' shareholdings, the rights attached to the Shares or on the listing of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam. The transfer and change of CSD are expected to take effect on December 15, 2021.

In addition, in connection with the transfer and change of CSD, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., department Corporate Broking & Issuer Services (ABN AMRO) has been appointed to act as UMG's new listing agent, issuer services provider and registrar for its share register (the Registrar). The date on which the change of listing agent, issuer services provider and Registrar is expected to be implemented is December 15, 2021. For the administration of the share register, ABN AMRO will use a web-based portal, which is accessible by shareholders which do not hold their Shares via a financial intermediary at https://umg.toption.com.

Euroclear Nederland agent

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., department Corporate Broking & Issuer Services

as.exchange.agency@nl.abnamro.com

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audio-visual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

