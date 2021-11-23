Display Social Acquires Lookwithus.com Patent And Intellectual Property

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Socia l , Inc., the social media ecommerce platform better known as the "social that pays," announced today the company has completed the acquisition of a patent from LookWithUs.com, Inc., the powerful platform that combines collaboration and social communication for all digital content. The LookWithUs IP covers collaboration on any digital object and allows for the integration of rich media including, voice, text, video, hyperlinks, files and documents, images, and more.

Display - the social that pays

The metaverse capabilities will prove to be a coup for Display as creators & brands alike can interact with one another.

Founded by a team of tech and media experts, LookWithUs.com sought out to create a modern, social, web-enabled communication platform that went beyond limited collaboration systems and would reflect the way people interact, collaborate, and communicate with each other every day. The powerful software architecture and IP, now a part of the Display portfolio, brings an entire new suite of tools for creators on the app, enabling them to embed and share collaborations globally via the Display Social platform and the highly-anticipated Display metaverse.

"We're unlocking the immense power of collaboration and enabling a fundamental transformation in the way people communicate, share content and create value," said John Acunto, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Display Social. "This is a critically important step in our shared journey to a new form of social commerce in which innovators and influencers at every level of the economy can benefit directly from their creativity, passion and energy. It's thrilling and exciting!"

"Since we started our journey, we were looking for a vehicle that encompassed the community and meta-first strategy for social collaboration on anything and everything digital," said Mark Smith, CEO of LookWithUs.com. "We have been looking for a company with a vision and roadmap that matches our own and provides a next generation platform to deliver that vision. We found that in Display Social. We are happy to join an incredible team of innovators that can leverage and scale our technology and we are looking forward to seeing our very powerful IP and tools integrated throughout the Display Social platform."

The metaverse capabilities will prove to be a coup for Display as creators and brands alike can interact with one another. The IP provides the tools that help creators and marketers, generate interactive virtual microsites and distribute them throughout the internet via simple hyperlinks. These can then be embedded in websites, used on any social media platforms, used via email campaigns, for blogs, NFTs, shopping links, coupons, and even to other areas of the metaverse itself, allowing Display to play a part in everyone's digital journey.

As content creators increasingly expect social media platforms to treat them equitably, Display differentiates itself by rewarding creators based on advertising and affiliate revenue. Display empowers creators with built-in tools to enhance the creative processes to grow and engage their audience. For more information, visit displaysocial.com or download the Display Social app through Apple® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices.

About Display Social

Display Social is a venture-backed, social commerce media platform that takes the networked social experience to the next level with one simple commitment: Display believes creators should be financially rewarded for the quality content they produce. With Display's commerce feature, creators can tag items in their post, allowing users to purchase at the point of discovery, while the creator gets paid for inspiring that transaction. When advertisers pay Display, creators earn a 50% payout on ad revenue generated from their content, and non-profit users receive a 100% payout rate on Support ads. Every day, Display members earn real money based on ad revenue and affiliate commissions. With Display, your posts promise not only purpose … but also profit. Instagram Facebook Twitter YouTube displaysocial.com

About LookWithUs.com, Inc.

LookWithUs.com was founded by a team of individuals with domain expertise in the technology and media industries. The LookWithUs.com patented software arose out of a desire to create a modern, social, web-enabled communication platform, and its vision expanded as its value to social communities were identified. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

CONTACT

Sheldon Strategy for Display

Gillian Sheldon

Gillian@sheldonatrategy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Display Social