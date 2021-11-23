Rochelle Porter Design Unveils Vibrant New Prints And Products For 2021 Holiday Season Sustainable lifestyle brand rolls out new athleisure wear and will offer 30% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rochelle Porter Design (RPD) released four new colorful, Caribbean-inspired prints for its stylish premium line of apparel, home décor, and accessories – 'Kobo Black', 'It's A Colorful Whirled, 'Stay Warm' and 'Midnight Jacaranda'. The sustainable lifestyle brand has also added menswear and unisex sweatshirts and hoodies to its athleisure collection for the first time, and has launched limited-edition gift wrap available now through the end of November in partnership with ComfiArt.

The new designs and offerings come just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the gift-giving season. From November 25 through November 29, RPD will offer 30% off all sitewide purchases. From leggings and jackets to laptop sleeves and pillow covers, RPD offers something for everyone. The brand's tea towels are also featured in Google's new #BlackOwnedFriday shoppable film, showcasing more than 100 products from Black-owned businesses.

"After almost two years of living in a pandemic, I wanted to give customers bold unique motifs that are cheerful, bright, and full of hope this holiday season," says brand founder and designer Rochelle Porter. "Customers can also feel good about spending their dollar with a business that is committed to ethical manufacturing and sustainability from concept to customer."

Porter launched RPD in 2018 with the purpose of evoking joy and happiness through design, while demonstrating that style and sustainability can be compatible. Inspired by her Guyanese roots, Porter personally hand designs all the patterns, which are printed on demand with sustainably sourced materials and eco-friendly dyes to eliminate waste and promote a clean supply chain.

About Rochelle Porter Design

Rochelle Porter Design is a lifestyle brand that brings bursts of joy to the everyday. RPD's home décor, accessories, and activewear feature vibrant prints derived from the founder's original artwork and colorful Caribbean roots. Her travel-inspired patterns feature classic motifs with a modern twist. True to its tagline, "Design for abundant living," RPD believes everyone along its value chain should live well. The company prioritizes fair pay, ethical manufacturing, and the use of sustainable materials. RPD has collaborated with West Elm, and has been featured on The Today Show, Oprah Daily, and Southern Living.

