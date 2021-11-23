Tiger Woods Shows World He is "Making Progress" Using Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor

The technology tested and trusted by Tiger is now available to the public

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Tiger Woods set social media aflame by posting a video of himself swinging a golf club for the first time since February. In the video, viewers have noticed a new launch monitor positioned behind Woods showing that he is actively reviewing his progress with each swing. This is the new Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor that he (as an investor) challenged the company to make as a complement to his indoor simulator, and it is now available to the public at fullswinggolf.com.

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose & More. (PRNewsfoto/Full Swing Simulators)

Full Swing has been Tiger's primary golf data source for many years through Full Swing's simulator technology.

"I asked Full Swing to develop a launch monitor that I knew I could trust every shot with. They delivered and it's better than I expected," said Tiger Woods. "Knowledge is so valuable in the game of golf, and this provides me with all the data I need to keep progressing."

The Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor's state-of-the-art technology is about to change the game. It has 16 points of club and ball data, including: Carry distance, total distance, spin rate, spin axis, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, club path, face angle, face to path, attack angle, launch angle, horizontal angle, apex height, side carry distance and side total distance. It has a 4k camera with 1080p output, five hours of battery life and direct connection to all iOS devices for instant feedback via the user-friendly app available for free in the app store.

The team at Full Swing has always brought superior technology to the golf performance space. The Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor, which has been under development for three years to perfect its data outputs, design and quality, is no exception. Golf instructors and players alike will notice the product's functionality as well as its ability to provide measurable results to improve their game.

"Tiger has trusted our technology for years indoors due to the consistency and accuracy, he approached us to give him that same level of confidence on the range before his biggest events," said Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing. "We knew this would not be an overnight project. After years of development, we have created the most innovative launch monitor designed for the best player in the history of the game with a user-friendly experience that will help players of all levels."

As the golf world eagerly awaits to see the next developments from Tiger, they now have the opportunity to get the same technology he trusts to make his progress with, the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor, available now for $3,999 or through finance payments as low as $185/month.

About Full Swing Inc.

Full Swing, a proud part of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR, GOLF Channel and Topgolf Swing Suites. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. Full Swing recently released the Full Swing KIT launch monitor, that has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

