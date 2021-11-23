TPII Provides Update on Spree Solar-Powered EV Rapid-Charge Battery Technology - Certification in Progress

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII) is pleased to announce it has commenced the certification process for its breakthrough solid-state energy storage system: the Triad Pro eCell.

Triad Pro EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset leverages eCell energy storage technology to reduce fuel consumption by up to 80%

Engaging the expertise of the renowned CertifiGroup, the company is initially seeking UL and CSA certification. Achieving this milestone will allow the company to go ahead with the production and development of additional commercial applications for its breakthrough technology.

Triad Pro eCell offers major advantages over lithium-ion battery technology

In addition to its ultra-rapid charge cycles, the company's eCell technology provides several additional advantages not available using existing lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries:

Non-explosive and non-volatile

Stable in extreme temperatures

100% recyclable

30,000+ discharge-recharge cycles

The eCell achieves these properties via the use of supercapacitors, which contain no volatile chemicals. Its energy-density and rapid-charging capabilities are a result of modern advancements in supercapacitor manufacturing coupled with the company's proprietary control circuits and software.

Spree solar-powered EV provides limited preview of eCell's rapid charging abilities

Speaking to the eCell's ultra-fast charging capabilities, company CEO Murray Goldenberg said, "The easy answer is that the time taken to recharge is dependent on the source of input. The eCell will accept a charge at any rate from any source, depending on the source."

Providing an example, the company's Spree solar-powered golf carts are currently capable of a complete recharge in under 1-hour when connected to a standard 110V wall outlet. Here, the limiting factor is the maximum amperage available from a conventional wall socket.

By way of comparison, most golf carts take anywhere from 5 to 8 hours to fully recharge. Here, the limiting factor is the underlying battery technology: usually lead-acid or lithium-ion. This is primarily due to the upper limits imposed by the use of volatile substances, which overheat if charged too rapidly, thus posing fire and explosion hazards.

The eCell's solid-state technology also offers other significant advantages over standard battery technologies. In its solar-powered Spree EV, the eCell will outlast the vehicle's life with over 30,000 charge-discharge cycles available. Backing this up, the company offers a 10-year warranty on the eCell installed in its Spree vehicles.

Licensing and product development opportunities

Successful certification of the Triad Pro eCell will enable Triad Pro Innovators to move ahead with the development of additional licensing opportunities and commercial applications for its technology.

TPII expects to develop multiple licensing opportunities within one-year post-certification. Possible licensing targets for its eCell technology include other electric vehicle manufacturers, as well as commercial equipment suppliers to the oil and mining industry.

Ahead of this, TPII has filed U.S. Patent Application No. 17/221,628, entitled "Method and System for Storing Energy and Providing a Regulated Output." The company is also investigating additional patent and copyright protection opportunities for the underlying software and circuit designs.

The company's own product developments include the previously announced eTower portable lighting trailer, and the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset. These products have already generated significant interest, particularly among mining and oil operators with remote cold-climate operations. The eCell's ability to continue performing in extreme cold temperatures (tested to -49°C) is of particular interest here.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

