Zing Health Recognized for Excellence in Medicare Advantage Benefits Value

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing Health is one of 16 Medicare plans nationally to be recognized by HealthMetrix Research for cost-sharing insurance effectiveness. Zing Health's Signature Care HMO plan, with a $0 premium and $0 annual deductible, is the only Medicare Advantage plan in the Indianapolis area achieving the designation Excellence in 2022 Medicare Advantage Benefits Value.

Zing Health was singled out for the design of its 2022 medical and Part D prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries. HealthMetrix Research found Zing Health members would incur low co-pays and deductibles regardless of their health status.

Research Estimates Out-of-Pocket Costs

"Our Medicare Advantage plans are designed so members can see the doctors they trust and get the benefits they need, without worrying about out-of-pocket costs," said Dr. Eric E. Whitaker, Zing Health founder and CEO. "Zing Health plans reduce healthcare expenses and eliminate financial surprises."

Zing Health's plans offer extra benefits not found in traditional Medicare, including dental, vision, hearing care, telehealth doctor visits and a 24/7 nurse advice line. A community care team helps members manage chronic conditions. Plan benefits extend to fitness services and social supports that encourage members to maintain healthy lifestyles.

"Our members can take advantage of the numerous resources that we've identified within the community to help, either from our years of experience or from organizations we are partnering with," Whitaker said. "Our goal is to provide members with the best options to improve their lives."

Recipients of the HealthMetrix Research award were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all U.S. states and Puerto Rico. An analysis identified Medicare plans with the lowest and highest estimated annual out-of-pocket costs based on 2022 member copayments, deductibles and premiums in the Medicare Plan Finder database.

Award Shows Commitment to Value

Zing Health was the only Medicare Advantage plan in the Indianapolis-Marion County market to make the list, out of hundreds of plans across the U.S. This recognition addresses the difficulty healthcare consumers have in comparing the costs of healthcare for planned visits, unexpected events and ongoing care.

"Zing Health has demonstrated a commitment to delivering maximum value in the design of their plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums regardless of health status," said Alan Mittermaier, HealthMetrix Research president. "We believe that informed beneficiaries can rely on this recognition as an indication of excellence, just as they rely on other awards and consumer ratings that recognize excellence in quality of care, health outcomes and member satisfaction."

The Signature Care HMO plan's unique cost-sharing insurance arrangement gives Zing Health members higher benefit allowances and $0 co-pays for important services. HealthMetrix Research estimated annual out-of-pocket costs in three health status categories—excellent, fair and poor—and corresponding utilization of plan benefits.

Signature Care HMO is one of six health plans Zing Health offers in the Indianapolis area. Plans are also available in the Gary (Lake County) and Fort Wayne (Allen County) markets in Indiana.

About Zing Health

Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a groundbreaking tech-enabled insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for eligible beneficiaries. It's easy to get lost in the mix at big insurance companies. Zing Health's community-based approach addresses social determinants of health to keep individuals and communities healthy and returns the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. This gives each member personalized care and service tailored to their singular needs. Members also receive individualized assistance to make their transition to Zing Health as easy as possible. They can create personalized plans, access facilities designed to help them better meet their healthcare needs, and work with a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, visit myzinghealth.com or call 1-866-946-4458.

Zing Health is a Medicare Advantage HMO Plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Zing Health depends on contract renewal.

