Grav Launches Revolutionary New Product, Glass Joints

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today GRAV announces the launch of their "Fill Your Own" Glass Joints for fillable consumption available through key retailers and online. This is a first-of-its-kind product from GRAV who are known for their functional and design-forward glass cannabis consumption pieces.

"There really isn't anything else like this out there. We wanted to merge the consumption experience of joints with the smoothness of glass. The outcome is a really clean experience, you can see and taste your flower without paper or glue inhalation. Glass Joints are perfect to take on the go and won't get smashed while being easily disposable," explains GRAV CEO, Brandon Miranda.

GRAV Glass Joints are small and discreet while holding a half gram of flower. Glass Joints create an elevated cannabis experience with glass offering the cleanest, safest means for consumption with transparency to see exactly what you're smoking. They are easy to fill, smoke evenly without runs, and are portable in your pocket.

"The positive feedback after our initial debut of prefilled Glass Joints was so positive, we knew we had to create an unfilled version. There has been a lot of interest from retailers to add this to their product assortment," shares GRAV VP of Marketing, Matt Rosenberg.

GRAV "Fill Your Own" Glass Joints come in a 7 pack and a party size 56 pack. They are available for purchase on wholesale.grav.com for retailers and grav.com for consumers.

About GRAV

GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. Based in Austin, TX, GRAV was created out of a desire to create functional design-forward glass instruments for consuming cannabis. The company's product quality and consistency remains unmatched for over 15 years in the glass industry. GRAV offers over 300 products in imaginative colors and shapes and has grown into a global business by setting the standard for glass smoking accessories. GRAV remains driven to elevate the cannabis experience by offering high-quality devices to help you Find Your Higher Self.

GRAV.com / @gravlabs

Contact: press@grav.com

(PRNewsfoto/GRAV)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GRAV