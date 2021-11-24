Locus Robotics Earns Gold Award as Robotics and Automation News' Top Warehouse Automation Company

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been awarded Gold as the Top Warehouse Automation Company by Robotics and Automation News. Voted by their readers, the global award recognizes the innovation and significant added value of the Locus AMR solution which allows warehouses to add reliable, scalable, and high-productivity robotics automation to optimize warehouse fulfillment operations.

"Locus is honored to receive this prestigious industry recognition. Our commitment to innovation, proven usability and fast time to value has helped our customers expand and optimize their fulfillment productivity to meet ever-increasing order volumes," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This award further validates our mission to provide cost-effective and highly productive automation solutions for the growing e-commerce and fulfillment industry around the world."

Locus currently is deployed at over 200 sites under contract, serving more than 70 customers including global companies such as DHL, GEODIS, CEVA, Boots, Whiplash, Verst Logistics, Radial, ShipMonk, and more. Locus recently passed the half-billion pick milestone and LocusBots are now picking nearly 2 million items around the world every day.

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2–3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece-handling systems. This solution helps retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into greenfield designs and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics joined the Inc. 500, ranking number 428.

