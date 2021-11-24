Sandhills Market Snapshot Shows Dozer Values Trending Up at Auction and Retail, Wheel Loader Values Remain Steady

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New market reporting from Sandhills Global examines the used heavy-duty construction market, which in October posted a 17% year-over-year increase in auction values and a 11.4% YOY increase in asking values. The YOY gains are underscored by noteworthy short- and long-term trends in the dozer and wheel loader equipment categories. These trends and more are showcased in Sandhills' Market Snapshot, a tool found within Sandhills TelematicsPlus portal that considers equipment value index positions relative to the short- and long-term moving average.

Unlike some market analysis methods that examine dozens or hundreds of data points and can thereby produce reporting with skewed results, Sandhills analysis uses tens of thousands of data points to deliver precise reporting. In the construction market alone, Sandhills' reporting considers over three million data points to accurately reflect true market conditions and actual used equipment values. Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills Market Snapshot to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Earthmoving Equipment Values Increasing Overall

"Sandhills' Market Snapshot shows crawler dozer asking values are trending up and auction values are confirmed up," says Matt Sterup, Machinery Trader Contractors Department manager. "Short-term values for wheel loaders tell a different story. The data indicates wheel loader asking values are trending down and auction values are holding steady. When taking the long view of this data, we see that wheel loader asking values have been trending upwards since Q2 2021, so sellers need to keep a sharp eye on these values moving forward."

Used Dozer and Wheel Loader Values and inventory Levels:

Used Dozer Values and Inventory Levels

Asking values for dozers have been steadily increasing throughout 2020 and 2021

Market Snapshot indicates crawler dozer asking values are up 8% YOY while auction values are up 16.4% YOY

Inventory levels for crawler dozers are down 30.2 % YOY

Used Wheel Loader Values and Inventory Levels

In October, wheel loader asking values were up just 0.6% YOY while auction values were up 4.4% YOY

The downward monthly direction in wheel loader asking value represents the short-term drop, compared to the positive YOY value trend

Used wheel loader inventory is down 34.2% YOY, from 8,206 in October 2020 to 5,612 in October 2021

