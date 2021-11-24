Winc Launches New Summer Water Bubbly Rosé Nationally

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing at-scale wineries in the United States, announces the launch of Summer Water Bubbly. Summer Water is a top 100 brand in Wine Enthusiast owned exclusively by Winc and is the first digitally launched wine brand to find wholesale success and scale. Today Summer Water is the #1 selling ultra-premium domestic rosé in the US market (1) with 66% year-over-year growth in wholesale depletions (2), 75% omni-channel (across both digital and wholesale channels) volume growth (3), and 88% total omni-channel revenue growth (3).

SW Bubbly (PRNewsfoto/Winc)

Winc is expanding the Summer Water product line with Summer Water Bubbly, a sparkling French rosé that will be available in retail stores nationally just in time for the holiday season. Winc , the omni-channel alcoholic beverage brand builder behind Summer Water, is piling onto this brand's success at the perfect time, as the holiday season is the peak selling period for sparkling wine and builds on Winc's rapidly-scaling wholesale channel.

Summer Water Bubbly has the potential to catapult growth for the Summer Water portfolio, as the sparkling rosé category is growing at 34% according to Nielsen. Winc's proprietary data from its base of younger consumers (76% of which are under 44) indicates an increasing appetite for sparkling options too: sparkling is a frequently requested style for portfolio variety, according to Winc.com survey data.

"Winc has a unique opportunity to innovate in our category and SW serves as a case study for our model. Through digital marketing and scaled at-home trial with the younger Apex consumer, we have built a leading national rosé brand. We believe this release is the next step in building on this valuable franchise and executing on our long-term vision for omni-channel growth," says Winc's Co-Founder and President, Brian Smith.

Since launching in 2015, Winc has built Summer Water into a true lifestyle brand, developing a cult following online among influencers, celebrities, and casual drinkers alike. Known for its wildly popular Summer Water Societé , the world's first rosé subscription, the brand is also supported by many of the nation's top accounts including being the official wine of the Hollywood Bowl. The brand was launched with a robust digital strategy, and after seeing success in its first few months in Southern California and Whole Foods, now has a national footprint across numerous major retail chains and restaurants.

(1) Nielsen Total Wine report, latest 52 weeks, week ending 9/11/2021

(2) September 2021 YTD compared to same period 2020, company data

(3) Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020, company data

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Winc's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Winc's prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Winc undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Winc

Winc is one of the fastest-growing at-scale wineries in the United States, fueled by the joint capabilities of its data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network.

Related Links

https://www.winc.com/

https://ir.winc.com/

SW logo (PRNewsfoto/Winc)

Winc logo (PRNewsfoto/Winc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winc