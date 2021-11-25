Thailand Prime Minister Meets Huawei CEO to Promote Collaboration on Digital Transformation & Talent Development

BANGKOK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, on Thursday attended a virtual executive meeting with Mr. Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Huawei. Prayut expressed appreciation for Huawei's continued support of Thailand's digital transformation and post-pandemic recovery, and his eagerness to further strengthen cooperation with Huawei to promote the Thailand 4.0 strategy and digital talent cultivation.

Virtual Executive Meeting: First row (left to right): H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha; Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Huawei; Second row (left to right): Jeffery Liu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific; Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Thailand; Simon Lin, Newly Appointed President of Huawei Asia Pacific

During the virtual meeting, Gen Prayut and Mr. Ren exchanged views on how to consolidate digital competitiveness and build a strong foundation for ICT talent in Thailand.

Gen Prayut also stressed the important role that advanced ICT technologies and digital innovation would play in supporting Thailand's economic resilience and sustainability, stating that "Huawei has provided profound contributions to Thailand's fight against the pandemic and digital transformation. I am deeply impressed by Huawei history and dedication culture. In the future, Thailand is eager to cooperating with Huawei in various areas, including digital economy, 5G smart hospital, cloud and computing, digital power, smart logistics and data center."

H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand

Mr. Ren expressed his gratitude for Thai government's trust in Huawei and congratulated Thailand on its achievements in 5G rollout. He emphasized that "Huawei and Thailand have been working together to build a strong digital infrastructure foundation. In the future, we look forward to accelerating the integration of digital technologies in Thailand's key industries, especially in port and airport scenarios."

"We have strong belief in Thailand's successful digital transformation and talent development. Our local team will work closely with Thai customers and partners to serve the country's social and economic development with technology solutions," Ren said.

Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Huawei

Gen Prayut and Mr. Ren also highlighted a commitment to cultivate upskilled and digital talent in Thailand. In order to drive Thailand's digital transformation and long-term development, both men stressed that the public and private sector must work together to build an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all.

In March 2021, Huawei Thailand has been chosen for the Special Prime Minister Award as the "Digital International Corporation of the Year". The award recognizes Huawei for its support and contributions to Thai society and its efforts to support digital transformation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huawei