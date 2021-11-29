EMD Serono Launches New Fertility LifeLines™ Portal to Increase Support and Access for Patients Impacted by Infertility - EMD Serono's evolved patient support program streamlines savings programs for optimal patient support access to enhance patient experience for those undergoing fertility treatment

ROCKLAND, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the U.S. and Canada, announced the launch of its enhanced Fertility LifeLines™ patient support program, based on input from reproductive health medical professionals and patients on their fertility journey.

The new Fertility LifeLines™ portal, located at www.fertilitysavings.com, combines all patient support aspects – from financial assistance and access to resources, to the ability to contact live support staff – within a single portal location, with new simplified processes designed to elevate the patient's experience in determining eligibility for our fertility patient support programs and matching eligible patients with the optimal fertility medication pricing to support their fertility journey.

"At EMD Serono, we know the path to growing a family is not always easy; that's why we are leading the way in accessing our fertility medications and enhancing the patient experience through our evolved patient support services," said Libby Horne, SVP and Head of Fertility and Endocrinology business at EMD Serono. "With more than 20 years of legacy in the fertility community, the new Fertility LifeLines™ launch underscores EMD Serono's ongoing commitment to supporting those on their parenthood journey."

The new Fertility LifeLines™ portal is a user-friendly, web-based and mobile-friendly application, streamlined to determine a person's eligibility for savings programs, secure financial assistance in a timely manner, and allow for status tracking. This differentiated platform prioritizes the patient experience by helping eligible patients paying for their own medication to easily determine the best program and price based on their individual circumstances.

Fertility LifeLines™ will continue to provide access to live support staff, offering infertility information, insurance coverage options, and other resources. In addition, as part of the evolved programming, patient support staff have been trained to track a patient's savings program application status.

"Our market research data shows that cost was the most cited barrier to seeing a fertility specialist, independent of income," said Dan Van Horn, SVP and Head of Market Access & Patient Solutions at EMD Serono. "By improving our savings program process, while providing direct support to patients as needed, Fertility LifeLines™ can help save patients valuable time and increase the likelihood that they will continue with their family-building plans."

HCPs and patients can visit the new Fertility LifeLines™ portal by clicking here: www.FertilitySavings.com

About EMD Serono, Inc.

EMD Serono - the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the U.S. and Canada - is engaged in the discovery, research and development of medicines for patients with difficult to treat diseases. The business is committed to transforming lives by developing and delivering meaningful solutions that help address the therapeutic and support needs of individual patients. Building on a proven legacy and deep expertise in neurology, fertility and endocrinology, EMD Serono is developing potential new oncology and immuno-oncology medicines while continuing to explore potential therapeutic options for MS and other immunologic diseases. Today, the business has approximately 1,500 employees around the country with commercial, clinical and research operations based in the company's home state of Massachusetts. www.emdserono.com.

