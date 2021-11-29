Immersed with the World Heritage: jointly produced by China and Japan to explore the world heritage of China

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China currently owns 56 World Heritage Sites, such as The Great Wall, Mount Tai, the ancient city of Lijiang, West Lake in Hangzhou, Gulangyu etc., which made it as one of the most complete categories of World Heritage Sites country in the world. Those fruitful world heritages bloom colorful cultural charm on the vast land of China and attract the world's attention.

Immersed with the World Heritage was jointly produced by Film and Television Documentary Center of CMG and the NHK filming team. The program selects China's most representative natural and cultural world heritage sites as the background, with creative form of "travelling with Stories", taking the first perspective to lead the audience deeply impressed with the charm of the world heritage.

Immersed with the World Heritage is an experience documentary jointly created by the CMG and NHK, it is the second time cooperation after the launch of the phenomenon-level documentary "New Silk Road", which interval almost 10 years. During the shooting process, the teams of the two countries continued to explore the running ways and successfully established a working mode of transnational co-production. Megumi Kitagawa, the director of the NHK team, said that the co-production period has continuously deepen the cooperation, strengthen the communication and be more respect to each other's opinions and suggestions between the Chinese and Japanese teams. The producer of the editor-in-chief of NHK, Yidaichi agreed that Immersed with the World Heritage is a successful innovation for NHK, and they are looking forward to cooperating with CMG in the future.

It is reported that the three episodes of the Immersed with the World Heritage (Lijiang, Gulangyu, Hangzhou) have been broadcasted on NHK's 4K channel and BS premium for several times and won warmly praise by Japanese audiences. Recently, the Chinese version of Immersed with the World Heritage will officially land on the CCTV-9 to meet the Chinese audiences.

