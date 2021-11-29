Week of giving supports individuals and families in the communities where employees live and work, and beyond

loanDepot donates $250,000 across five organizations supporting those in need this holiday season Week of giving supports individuals and families in the communities where employees live and work, and beyond

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays in full swing, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, will donate $250,000 across five partner non-profit organizations serving individuals and families in need this season. The five $50,000 donations provided during the week of giving continue loanDepot's support of the communities where its employees live and work – and add to the millions of dollars donated across the organizations throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Everyone on Team loanDepot recognizes there are many people in our communities who are in need of support this holiday season," said Anthony Hsieh, founder and CEO, loanDepot. "While the holidays are a joyful time to celebrate with friends and family, it's important to help those around us, which is which is why we're so proud to invest in the great work of five organizations that are affecting real change for our communities and beyond."

The five organizations loanDepot will support with $50,000 donations include:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County – provides reliable and dignified access to sufficient nutritious foods for all who face hunger in the region.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast – helps youth reach their full potential by ensuring they have access to the tools they need to pursue greatness.

United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County – works to create a limitless future for children and families with disabilities.

War Heroes On Water and its 501c3 partner Freedom Alliance – annual sportfishing tournament, founded by Hsieh, that helps combat-wounded veterans recover from the physical, emotional and moral wounds of war.

Free Wheelchair Mission – designs and manufactures cost efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries.

Additional details about loanDepot's week of giving donations and the critical work of the organizations it supports will be released throughout the week. Follow loanDepot on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram to learn more.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

