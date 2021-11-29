Miami Art Fairs Extend To Tootsie's, World's Largest Gentlemen's Club

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The greater Miami area will be blanketed with art fairs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, and Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, the world's largest gentlemen's club in Miami Gardens (150 NW 183rd St.), will feature the art of acclaimed contemporary pop artist Todd Gray at a preview party on Thursday, Dec. 2nd, starting at 9 PM ET.

Tootsie's is part of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK), the country's leader in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants.

A preview of some of Gray's new original works will be on display at Tootsie's, and guests can watch in person as the artist body paints one of the club's sexiest models. Even the iconic dolphin sculpture that greets guests outside the club and represents the local football team has been treated to a repainting by Gray.

Gray's work can be seen elsewhere in Miami at Context Art Miami (One Herald Pl. at NE 14th St.) where more of his wall sculptures and paintings will be on display.

Gray is recognized internationally for Flabbergast, the 100-foot wide mural he created in 2018 at the site of the World Trade Center. He was the only artist invited back this year by the WTC owners to refresh his work in advance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"Tootsie's has been part of the Miami community for decades and has attracted many art fans over the years. We're delighted to expand our involvement in the art world with our Dec. 2nd event," says Tootsie's General Manager Mehall Ledwith.

Event Highlights

To celebrate Miami as a world class art center, contemporary pop artist Todd Gray will body paint one of Tootsie's sexiest models, Thursday, Dec. 2, starting 9 PM ET, at Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, 150 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens.

All credentialed news/entertainment media are invited to cover the event. Email the contacts below to get on the list.

