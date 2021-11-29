Truck-Lite Parent Clarience Technologies Acquires Australian-based LED Autolamps

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarience Technologies™, parent company to Truck-Lite®, Road Ready™ advanced telematics and ECCO safety systems, has acquired LED Autolamps, an Australian-based provider of commercial truck, trailer and off-highway LED lighting solutions sold in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. The purchase strengthens Clarience Technologies' presence outside of North America just as electric and autonomous technologies begin to transform the global commercial transportation industry.

"The changes happening in commercial transportation today are driving our customers to think and act globally and we must respond," said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies. "LED Autolamps helps us serve this growing base of global customers with the technologies and support, where and when they need it."

The acquisition includes manufacturing and distribution operations in Australia and Europe which strengthens Clarience Technologies' global presence. LED Autolamps will work together with the Truck-Lite and ECCO brands to support heavy truck and trailer customers throughout Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

"Becoming a Clarience Technologies company allows us to join the forces with Truck-Lite and many other well-respected brands to bring new technologies and sales opportunities for both companies to market," said Tony Ottobre, managing director of LED Autolamps. "With LED Autolamps now part of the Clarience family, let me assure customers that you are in trusted hands."

LED Autolamps a Strategic Fit within Family of Global Brands

LED Autolamps launched in 2002 and offers a focused portfolio of reliable aftermarket LED products that delivers maximum customer value. While the Truck-Lite brand has been sold in Australia for over three decades, Truck-Lite and LED Autolamps each serve the market differently, making LED Autolamps a natural complement to the Truck-Lite brand that serves Clarience Technologies well.

"LED Autolamps is an industry leader with an outstanding reputation among customers in Australia, New Zealand and Europe and we are committed to ensuring its continued success well into the future," said Kupchella. "They have a passion for growth that delivers results, making them an ideal fit within the Clarience Technologies family of brands."

Creating a Global Technology Leader Built for an Electric and Autonomous Future

As the geographic distinctions that once categorized commercial vehicle powertrain technologies are beginning to fade as vehicle manufacturers start managing electric and autonomous technologies as global platforms, the LED Autolamps acquisition demonstrates how Clarience Technologies is proactively strengthening its footprint to ensure it remains in lockstep with its global customers.

Clarience Technologies was launched in 2020 from several leading transportation technology brands. Company leaders had the vision to see the impact new technologies were about to make to transportation, and they committed early on to forge a new company dedicated to finding better ways of applying these transformational technologies. The purchase of LED Autolamps comes less than 11 months after purchasing ECCO Safety Group (ESG), a supplier of ECCO and Code-3 lighting and alert systems for the commercial transportation, off-highway and emergency markets. Together, these acquisitions help fortify the company's global brand portfolio and deliver better global sourcing scale.

Last year, Clarience Technologies opened its new global headquarters in Southfield, Michigan—also serving as headquarters for its Road Ready advanced telematics business—and established a new global research and development center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Both Detroit and Pittsburgh have emerged as leading epicenters of transportation technology as top-tier talent and private-sector investment are coming together to drive industry innovation. Company officials have already forged strong relationships with several top-tier universities, including Michigan State University and Lawrence Technological University in Michigan and Carnegie-Mellon University and Penn State Behrend in Pennsylvania, which serve as key enablers to foster the innovations required in an electric, autonomous and globally-connected future.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations for the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

About LED Autolamps

LED Autolamps is an Australian company with global vision that pushes the boundaries of LED technologies to successfully compete with industry giants from around the world. We design, manufacture and guarantee high quality LED auto lamps at a competitive price for all sectors of the automotive lighting industry. We are directly involved with our LED products at every stage of their development to ensure there is no compromise on quality or service alongside the ability to adapt our designs to suit specific client needs. We actively defend our products and designs against low quality imitations to safeguard our integrity and that of the Australian automotive industry and proudly distribute our Australian designed products throughout Europe. From July 2018 to June 2021 LED Autolamps has developed 80 new products and has on its register 35 designs which are proving to be successful in the marketplace. Visit www.ledautolamps.com to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE Clarience Technologies