Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the publication of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report (the "Report"). The Report contains standard disclosures from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards, The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Report highlights ESG achievements to date and serves as a foundation for demonstrating how the Company's ESG approach, strategies and commitments are embedded within its core business.

"Since Trulieve was founded, our patients, customers and employees have been at the heart of everything we do. We believe in the power of cannabis for all and take great pride in providing access to innovative products for our customers, building engagement in the communities where we work and live, advocating for our industry, and ensuring a positive social approach to social justice and equality," stated CEO, Kim Rivers. "While this is our first report, these principles and initiatives have been core to our business since its beginning. Our high standards of ethics and governance are integrated into the way we do business every day. We recognize that what we do from an environmental, social and governance perspective is important to our stakeholders, and we are proud of our commitment to transparency and responsibility as the first U.S. MSO to issue an ESG report."

Rivers added, "Cannabis is a generational opportunity. We know there's still work to do as we advance our sustainability journey, and we are committed to communicating our progress, holding ourselves accountable and being good corporate stewards to ensure the cannabis industry is safe, inclusive, equitable and sustainable for generations to come."

Key takeaways from the ESG report include:

Conducted our inaugural materiality assessment with an ESG consultant to identify and prioritize key non-financial topics for our business and stakeholders

Formed a cross functional ESG Steering Committee to collaboratively gather and validate baseline information and plan future initiatives

Established ESG targets for 2022 with key activities of reducing our carbon footprint, broadening our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) activities, and establishing a board committee

Reviewed Trulieve's environmental sustainability, approach to community engagement and social responsibility, and corporate governance protocols

Discussed DEI initiatives across our company and within our communities

Provided case studies to illustrate the Reports theme: The Trulieve Way

