Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2021

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, November 30, Alfa Laval hosted its 2021 Capital Markets Day as a streamed digital event. The focus was on the company's ongoing transformation journey, driven by its extended offering within sustainability and digitalization to support further organic growth.

Over the last couple of years Alfa Laval has delivered strong growth in its existing businesses and is well positioned to continue supporting customers as they accelerate the shift towards improved energy efficiency and sustainable operations.

To support Alfa Laval's continued expansion, the company has initiated an investment program to increase the capacity of existing and future technology platforms, which is expected to reach a total of SEK 7-8 billion over the next three to four years. In addition, Alfa Laval is increasing its annual R&D investment from 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent of sales in the coming years to drive development in new areas of technology.

Alfa Laval has also intensified its ambition to build strategic partnerships to speed-up development of clean energy solutions to support decarbonization. Several important new partnerships have been established during 2021 and collaborations will play an increasingly important role going forward.

The shift towards zero-carbon solutions will bring long-term opportunities but also challenges that need to be overcome. Alfa Laval is determined to play a key role in the ongoing development of next generation clean-energy solutions. During Capital Markets Day the presidents of the Marine and Energy Divisions elaborated on some of the initiatives and partnerships that will play an increasingly important role in the next 10 years.

Presentation materials, as well as the webcast, will be available on www.alfalaval.com/investors/publications

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-capital-markets-day-2021,c3463158

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Alfa Laval