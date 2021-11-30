Electrify Expo Awarded 'Expo of the Year' at IMPACT21

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, has received the 2021 IMPACT Award for Expo of the Year. The IMPACT awards exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners across various business segments and disciplines. The awards were given out during a special feature of the annual IMPACT Conference, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in Las Vegas.

Electrify Expo addresses the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles through a unique style of event production delivering meaningful hands-on experiences. It also meets the soaring demand from other forms of electric transport including e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-skateboard, e-surfboards and more with similar experiences. Consumers leave Electrify Expo with a better understanding and appreciation for e-mobility and then share that fanaticism with others. All of this is done in a large, fun, festive environment making it a fun for all ages festival weekend.

"We are very proud to receive this prestigious award from IMPACT," said Electrify Expo Founder, BJ Birwell. "Recognitions like this confirm that we are on track to fulfilling our mission of being the world's experiential launchpad for all things e-mobility. We look forward to our expansion in 2022 and bringing all types of electric transportation to the masses."

Electrify Expo's inaugural event kicked off on September 18-19, 2021 in Southern California at the Orange County Great Park, followed by the 2nd stop in Miami on October 16-17 at the Miami Marine Stadium. Electrify Expo wrapped up their nationwide tour on November 12-14, 2021 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX. In total, all three expos produced over 37,000 product demos on Electric Vehicles (EVs), e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-surfboards and more.

Each stop showcased over 500,000 square feet of exhibit and festival space with the World's leading brands gathered to display, educate, and demo the latest technology and products. The events are designed to be family-friendly providing demo experiences for all ages with additional opportunities via interactive displays, EV education, and more.

Electrify Expo's schedule for 2022 will be announced shortly. Brands interested in participating as well as consumers interested in attending can inquire/visit: www.electrifyexpo.com

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle festival. It is an outdoor weekend event showcasing the best of electric mobility including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-surfboards and more. Attendees experience test drives, new product unveilings, and future technologies from the world's leading brands.

