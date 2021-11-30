GALE FORCE AESTHETICS, LLC and Trinnovations, LLC sign an exclusive national sales agreement for a new innovative medical device, CuraCator™.

ALAMO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GALE FORCE AESTHETICS, LLC, a national sales and distribution company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive sales agreement in the U.S. with Trinnovations, LLC, the manufacturer of CuraCator™, covering sales into the regenerative medicine and aesthetic markets.

Gale Force Aesthetics partners with best-in-class manufacturers- deploying a nationwide team of independent sales consultants that drive sales while building a strong reputation of excellence for their partners.

CuraCator™ was designed and developed by Janine Hopkins, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist, to provide a safe, controlled method for product application. CuraCator™ is a hands-free and needle-free device that allows product, whether liquid, cream, or ointment, to be safely and accurately applied to intact or wounded skin.

"CuraCator™ was developed to improve the safety of patients and healthcare providers by reducing the risks of needle-stick, splatter, waste and contamination of products," stated Dr. Hopkins. "This new standard of care will allow product, whether autologous PRP, serum, cream, or ointment, to be safely and accurately applied to patient skin following procedures such as facials, micro-needling, surgery or laser resurfacing. Use of CuraCator™ will effectively alleviate safety concerns and optimize product application from the med spas to the operating room."

Commenting on the agreement, Jayson Jonsson, CEO of Gale Force Aesthetics said, "When a physician identifies an unmet need related to patient safety and seizes the opportunity to address it, the treatment process improves. Dr. Hopkins has developed a novel device that will optimize the efficiency of administering product to tissue while enhancing the patient experience, which I believe healthcare professionals will truly value. This device has been needed for years, we're excited to partner with Dr. Hopkins to launch and support the sales of CuraCator™."

