Lowenstein Launches New Trusts & Estates Podcast: "Splitting Heirs"

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowenstein Sandler's Trusts & Estates practice group has launched a new podcast entitled "Splitting Heirs," aimed at providing the latest information on estate planning and wealth preservation.

"As the end of the year approaches, and the Build Back Better plan potentially creates major changes to the tax code, we know that individuals, fiduciaries, family offices, and foundations are seeking creative, outside-the-box ways of achieving their estate planning goals," says Warren K. Racusin, partner and Chair of the firm's Trusts & Estates group. "They're also seeking ways to understand and demystify the process of estate planning, which can often seem complicated and confusing."

"Estate planning really involves thinking about the people and things that are most important to you—family, loved ones, charitable causes, and everything else that gives your life meaning," Racusin continues. "Our podcast series will offer discussions with religious leaders, wealth advisors, divorce attorneys, and others, led by our experienced estate planning lawyers, in an information-packed and hopefully entertaining guide to preserving your legacy for future generations."

Upcoming episodes will include:

The $6 Million Wedding

Prenuptial agreements: a trusts and estates lawyer and a divorce attorney discuss prenuptial agreements to explain why estate planning deals with all parts of your life—not just the end of it.

The Secret Child

Wills: An estate planner and a Shakespearean scholar talk about the right way—and the many wrong ways—to design your will.

The Case of the Laughing Heirs

Estate administration: A discussion with a religious leader and an expert in estate administration about the legal, emotional and spiritual rituals and processes surrounding the death of a loved one.

"Splitting Heirs" is the third Lowenstein Sandler podcast to launch in 2021. Others include "Don't Take No for an Answer," a podcast from the Insurance Recovery Group; and "Just Compensation" by the Employee Benefits & Compensation group. All of the podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Google Podcasts, Pandora, SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube. For more information, visit our podcast page.

