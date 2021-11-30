META PLATFORMS, INC. F/K/A FACEBOOK, INC. (NASDAQ: FB) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION DEADLINE- Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 27, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB) from April 29, 2021 through October 21, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

According to the complaint, Facebook was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (2) Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook's user base and growth; (3) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of Facebook's platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (5) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 13, 2021, during trading hours, The Wall Street Journal ("WSJ") published an article titled "Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That's Exempt." It would be the first of nine articles published by the WSJ based on documents provided by a then-unknown whistleblower (the "Whistleblower").

On this news, Facebook shares dropped by $5.17 to close at $376.51 on September13, 2021.

On September 28, 2021, during market hours, the WSJ published an article titled, "Facebook's Effort to Attract Preteens Goes Beyond Instagram Kids, Documents Show."

On this news, Facebook share prices dropped $7.32 to close at $340.65 on September 28, 2021.

On October 3, 2021, CBS News aired a television segment on 60 Minutes interviewing the Whistleblower, revealed to be Frances Haugen, on her findings during her time at Facebook. On October 4, 2021, CBS News published an article titled, "Whistleblower's SEC Complaint: Facebook Knew Platform Was Used to 'Promote Human Trafficking and Domestic Servitude'", containing the whistleblower complaints against Facebook filed with the SEC. There were eight complaints shared in the CBS article.

As a result of the October 3 and 4 revelations, Facebook's share price dropped $16.78 per share, or approximately 4.9%, from closing at $343.01 on October 1, 2021, the prior trading day, to close at $326.23 on October 4, 2021.

From the first WSJ article published on September 13, 2021, to the final disclosure on October 4, 2021, Facebook share prices fell by $55.45, or over 14%, damaging investors.

As a result of Facebook's wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

