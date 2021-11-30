Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints Jude Onyia, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) announced today that Jude Onyia, Ph.D., has joined the company's executive management team as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Onyia, a scientist with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will lead the drug discovery and non-clinical development teams responsible for bolstering and advancing the company's pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

Dr. Onyia most recently was the Chief Scientific Officer at Capsida Biotherapeutics. Prior to that, he spent 25 years at Eli Lilly & Co., beginning as a post-doctoral research fellow and ultimately serving as Vice President of Biotechnology Discovery Research. At Lilly, Dr. Onyia contributed to the discovery and/or advancement of more than 60 clinical candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, which led to seven approved medicines. He also was responsible for more than 50 pre-candidate programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

"Jude is an industry leader with a proven track record and a deep passion for drug discovery," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "His expertise and strategic vision will provide critical leadership as we relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the suffering of patients living with debilitating diseases and disorders."

"Neurocrine Biosciences is a company with a deep commitment to relieving suffering for people with great needs, but too few options," Dr. Onyia said. "I look forward to working with the team and its talented members to relentlessly pursue scientific discovery that can lead to new and better treatments for patients who need them."

Dr. Onyia holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Biology from the State University of New York, as well as a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are those risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof.

