American Industrial Partners' ADDMAN Engineering Completes Acquisition of Domaille Engineering

NEW YORK and BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners ("AIP") and ADDMAN Engineering ("ADDMAN") have completed the acquisition of Domaille Engineering ("Domaille"). Headquartered in Rochester, MN, Domaille is a manufacturer of mission-critical aerospace and defense ("A&D") components and proprietary fiber optic instruments. Domaille also operates manufacturing locations in Wright City, MO and Glen Burnie, MD.

ADDMAN, established by AIP in 2020 from its latest $3 billion fund, utilizes additive manufacturing and advanced technologies to enable breakthroughs in product development and manufacturing for its customers. The Domaille acquisition brings long-term relationships with blue chip aerospace and defense customers, exceptional engineering talent, and geographic reach that firmly establishes ADDMAN as an end-to-end solutions provider capable of supporting the mission-critical additive manufacturing, traditional machining, and post-processing needs of demanding customers.

Danny Davis, Partner at AIP, said, "ADDMAN will continue to combine all technologies, modern and traditional, to maximize customer outcomes." Eric Baroyan, Partner at AIP, added, "Domaille marks the second AIP-funded add-on for ADDMAN in the last twelve months. This acquisition not only augments our access to high-growth end markets but also broadens ADDMAN's foundation for future acquisitions."

"I believe ADDMAN is now positioned to serve customers in a way that no other service provider can," said Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN. "At our core, we are manufacturing experts and view additive manufacturing as another important tool to meet the demands of the future. We are proud to have what I consider the best people and the best technology available anywhere in the world." Al Haase, CEO of Domaille, added, "Together, we are uniquely positioned to serve not only the aerospace and defense market but also commercial space, energy, and industrial customers."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Fredrikson & Byron acted as legal advisor to ADDMAN. Ropes & Gray acted as legal advisor and Lincoln International acted as financial advisor to Domaille.

About ADDMAN Engineering

Founded in 2020, ADDMAN Engineering, LLC is a vertically integrated provider whose capabilities span the design, manufacture, machining, post-processing, and quality processes needed to take any part from concept to production. From space applications to IndyCar racing teams, medical device manufacturers to robotic integrators, ADDMAN provides customers with value-driven engineered solutions enabling exceptional speed and value through the product life cycle, using radically innovative adaption of additive manufacturing technologies. For more information on ADDMAN, visit www.ADDMANgroup.com

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com

