FaxLogic Announces U.S. Patent for Live Fax Preview

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FaxLogic™ today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted Patent #11,140,280 for its Live Fax Preview™ technology. Live Fax Preview is a feature of the FaxLogic cloud-fax solution that allows customers to see each fax page as it arrives in an online portal. The ability to see each fax page as it arrives is a major advantage for customers that compete for patient referrals in competitive healthcare markets.

"Live Fax Preview allows customers to respond more quickly to a large inbound fax without waiting for the entire fax to arrive," said Michael Dagate, FaxLogic's CEO. "Live Fax Preview is another key reason that enterprise customers are migrating to our hosted fax solution."

Other fax services must receive a fax completely before delivering it to the customer. If an inbound fax contains hundreds of pages, you could be waiting hours to see the fax. With Live Fax Preview, you see each page within moments of its arrival.

"Live Fax Preview is a game changer for us," said Paul Potts, VP of Information Services at Springstone, Inc. "Our business depends on patient referrals from other healthcare providers. In most cases, the first quality provider to respond gets the patient, so it is imperative that we receive faxes sooner than our competition."

In addition to faster inbound fax delivery, customizable notification options let you know when a new inbound fax starts and when it completes.

For more information about FaxLogic and Live Fax Preview, go to www.faxlogic.com/livefaxpreview. For information about other FaxLogic integration options, go to www.faxlogic.com/integration.

FaxLogic is the technology leader in HIPAA-compliant cloud fax solutions. Standard features include email-to-fax, fax-to-email, web-fax, print-to-fax, API-fax, and fax machine integration. Our multi-user web portal lets users collaborate and share documents online. Our secure REST API lets you send high-volume faxes directly from mission-critical applications. AES-256 and TLS 1.2 encryption ensure that documents are secure in-transit and at-rest. FaxLogic cloud-fax solutions are secure, affordable, and easy to use. For more information about FaxLogic, go to www.faxlogic.com.

