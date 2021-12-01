Karyopharm to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 8, 2021

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. Karyopharm's executive management team will be joined by six recognized thought leaders in multiple myeloma, gynecological malignancies, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis, including:

Rafael Fonseca , MD, Mayo Clinic

Cristina Gasparetto , MD, Duke University Medical Center

Vicky Makker , MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Robert Coleman , MD, US Oncology Research

Guillermo Garcia-Manero , MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Srinivas Tantravahi , MBBS, MRCP, University of Utah

The virtual event will outline the Company's commercial opportunities, refined corporate vision, pipeline priorities and corporate milestones that will support Karyopharm's continued evolution toward a sustainable, fully-integrated development and commercialization organization.

To access the event, please dial (833) 989-2978 (local) or (236) 714-4042 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Karyopharm Therapeutics call. A live video webcast of the event will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.