The Menkiti Group Expands Commercial Real Estate Team with New VP to Further its Momentum in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a portfolio that is rapidly expanding across Massachusetts and the Greater Washington Area, The Menkiti Group, an integrated real estate services firm based in Washington, DC with additional offices in Worcester, MA, has appointed

(PRNewsfoto/The Menkiti Group)

Mike McElaney as their new Vice President of Commercial Real Estate. McElaney joins The Menkiti Group at a pivotal moment for the firm as they have crossed the threshold of developing over two million square feet of catalytic projects with a majority of that space dedicated to commercial use with exponential growth in Worcester, MA and Washington, DC.

Based in New England and with ties to Worcester as an alumnus of the College of the Holy Cross, McElaney will lead The Menkiti Group's vision and strategy for the New England region while overseeing commercial leasing on a national basis. In this role, McElaney will play a key part in directing the firm's portfolio strategy through sourcing, negotiating, and executing commercial transactions across the enterprise.

"The Menkiti Group has an impressive reputation in both the New England and Greater Washington, DC markets and has built an impressive portfolio of real estate. I'm thrilled to join a team of motivated and passionate real estate thought leaders with a unique mission driven approach to real estate investment and development" said Mike McElaney, Vice President of Commercial Real Estate at The Menkiti Group. "As an alumnus of the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, it's great to be back in the area!"

As a way of extending The Menkiti Group's mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate, the addition of McElaney provides an opportunity for the firm to expand its reach within the communities they serve. Initial areas of focus for McElaney will include Main Street in Worcester: 554 Main, and 401-405 Main Street (the former Shacks Building), two buildings that the firm is renovating to bring back the historic integrity of downtown Worcester and other catalytic projects in Washington, DC for the firm including MLK Gateway, a two-phase project located in the heart of historic Anacostia.

McElaney brings over 15 years of experience as a commercial real estate broker and has negotiated and executed over five million square feet of commercial leasing and sales transactions. Prior to joining The Menkiti Group, he was responsible for sourcing and executing new business opportunities throughout New England as Senior Vice President for Avison Young. Before his time at Avision Young, McElaney spent over a decade at Colliers International.

"There is significant momentum in the Worcester marketplace, and we are excited to have Mike leading our commercial leasing efforts" said Mark Rengel, Vice President of Development at The Menkiti Group. "He has quickly become an integral part of The Menkiti Group team, and I look forward to seeing our continued growth in Worcester and beyond with Mike at the helm."

Over the last 17 years, The Menkiti Group has established a strong track record of success and developed over two million square feet of catalytic projects in Washington, DC and Worcester, MA. By expanding commercial leasing efforts, the enterprise is formalizing its growth and expansion strategy.

"It's an exciting time to be joining The Menkiti Group," said McElaney. "I look forward to adding value to the existing portfolio while finding opportunities to enter new markets."

About The Menkiti Group:

Founded in 2004, The Menkiti Group is a 100% minority-owned Certified Business Enterprise headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in Worcester, Massachusetts. The organization was founded with the mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate. The Menkiti Group is a double bottom line company, measuring success in terms of financial and positive social impact. The company's approach to urban neighborhood transformation and investment is centered upon residential and commercial development, residential sales, and commercial brokerage.

The Menkiti Group invests in abandoned and underutilized properties and transforms them into exciting and affordable homes and workspaces. Projects range from residential renovations and the development and tenanting of main street commercial properties to large-scale, mixed-use, transit-oriented development projects. Over the past 17 years, The Menkiti Group has invested over $250MM in DC's emerging neighborhoods, worked on the development of over 2.1MM SF of real estate, and has assisted over 2,000 families in purchasing their first homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Menkiti Group