Betts to Revolutionize Recruiting with the Official Launch of the "Betts Connect" Platform New Platform Provides Strategic Recruiting Tools for the Ever-Evolving Job Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betts , the leading nationwide recruiting services and technology firm, announces the official launch of Betts Connect , a go-to-market recruiting platform built by recruiters. The top-of-funnel recruiting platform matches vetted professionals who are actively looking for their next opportunity with innovative tech companies looking to hire top talent.

Betts Connect is a platform that closes the gap between talented job professionals and the companies looking to hire them, complete with filter and search options that cater to changing workforce trends. With tens of thousands of active vetted talent, businesses can establish key parameters such as previous quotas, deal size and industries sold to, salary requests, and locations to find the right person for each position.

"Betts Connect is the culmination of a decade of establishing relationships with top professionals. Through our connections and technologies, our team has developed a trusted marketplace with millions of people in the SaaS space, ensuring that every partner, both talent and clients, that comes on the platform finds success," said Betts Founder Carolyn Betts. "Outdated recruiting strategies have continuously hindered companies of all sizes looking to scale, so it's time to rethink the future of recruiting in today's employment market. We're thrilled to be the first tech recruiting platform that prioritizes and democratizes both career growth for talent and the ability for companies to hit hiring goals."

The Betts Connect platform features:

Unlimited access to pre-vetted, active professionals

Data-driven search filters

Access to newly added candidates every week

Anti-bias filter to promote diversity, equity and inclusion

AI recommendation engine

On-demand talent pipeline

Universal resume for all talent

Flat fee for 12 months of unlimited hires

Businesses can also opt into additional tiers of recruiting services, including the surge recruiting subscription, an added feature that pairs a Betts recruiting consultant with client hiring teams. The consultant actively sources outside Betts Connect to help in underserved areas of interest or with big hiring pushes in addition to the talent profiles searches companies can perform on their own through the platform. With all of these resources readily available, the platform boosts client ROI in just three to four months, on average.

Featuring a professional-driven marketplace, Betts Connect pairs its exclusive network of talent with high-growth technology companies. Businesses of all sizes and budgets are able to tailor their recruiting needs to meet their hiring goals at a predictable price. The platform challenges outdated recruiting methods that can be costly, ineffective, and generalized recruiting methods that aren't tailored to a company's hiring goals.

Betts Connect is built by and powered by recruiters, prioritizing the quality of talent over the quantity. The platform aims to help tech companies hire with insight and focus on strategic recruiting to fill open sales and marketing roles, ranging from account executives to leadership and executive hires. By leveraging over a decade of recruiting experience, Betts already has over 50 mid-market and enterprise clients finding success on the platform including Cisco, Grammarly, Lexipol, Redpoint, Shopify, Yotpo and Zendesk.

For more information about Betts Connect, visit bettsconnect.com .

About Betts

Betts is the leading recruitment services and technology firm for revenue-generating sales, customer success, and marketing roles. Since 2009, Betts has partnered with the biggest names across multiple sectors, offering a customized approach to each search. They've established networks of genuine relationships that allow them to source the highest-quality talent and introduce active candidates to clients quickly. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles, Betts works across the country to help companies scale their businesses faster and more effectively while guiding talent into an exciting career. Betts has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America, named one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business, and named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times.

