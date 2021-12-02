New 14-Month MBA, Information Systems Degrees to Equip Students With Timely, Relevant Skills for the Workplace of the Future

Harding University Reimagines Online Master's Degree Programs New 14-Month MBA, Information Systems Degrees to Equip Students With Timely, Relevant Skills for the Workplace of the Future

SEARCY, Ark., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harding University has reimagined online graduate education to arm students with skills for the workplace of the future.

In February, with support from Grand Canyon Education, the university will launch a new online Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in information systems to prepare students "in the best way possible, the shortest amount of time and the most economical way," said Dr. Marguerite Cronk, associate dean of Harding Online and founding director of the Master of Science in information systems program.

The new, 14-month programs will focus on 10 core subjects taught in six-week blocks using advanced technologies. Though fast-paced, classes will be small to ensure that students receive one-on-one attention.

Market research revealed that more people are open to online education as a result of COVID-19. "The research also told us that adult learners interested in advanced education want to get through the program quickly with relevant learning that they can immediately apply to their jobs," Cronk said.

The MBA program will be holistic, with a broad overview in accounting, ethics, finance, information systems, marketing, and project and conflict management to complement students' specific areas of knowledge.

Given that most decisions in companies and organizations are data-driven, the Master of information systems program will immerse students in technology and open their way of thinking and working. That includes teaching students to analyze data, making them aware of the growing risks of cybersecurity and helping them manage complex projects.

"Like all of our curriculum, the MBA and MSIS programs will integrate faith, learning and living," said Dr. David Burks, Harding's president. "Our goal is to develop servant leaders who will make a positive difference in this world through our commitment to Christ and the Bible."

In addition to the online master's programs, the university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors and more than 40 graduate and professional programs. Classes are taught from a biblical and values-oriented foundation, incorporating ethics, global awareness, technology, and written and verbal communication. Students, who represent 49 states and more than 50 nations and territories, learn in a team environment to stimulate their career growth and prepare for success in all aspects of life, including the community and the workplace, as well as at home and church.

Harding has earned accolades from The Princeton Review, The Wall Street Journal, National Merit Scholars and Money Magazine, among others. In addition, Harding was ranked the No. 1 Best Value in College in Arkansas in 2021 by SmartAsset and second in Best Colleges in Arkansas by Intelligent.

The first cohort of students in the reimagined MBA and MSIS programs will begin courses on Feb. 14, 2022. Additional start dates are in May and August.

Students interested in the new programs must have an undergraduate degree and a current resume.

For more information, visit https://online.harding.edu.

About Harding University

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; more than 15 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("GCE") (NASDAQ: LOPE) incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 27 university partners, including Harding University. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has over 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, content development, faculty recruitment and training, among others. For more information, visit gce.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Grand Canyon Education, Inc.