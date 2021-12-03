loanDepot continues week of giving celebration with $50,000 donation to War Heroes on Water Donation is in addition to $25K donation made on Veterans Day in remembrance of beloved WHOW family member Josh Miles

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot's commitment to the veteran community is strong, and in the spirit of the season the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender will donate $50,000 to support War Heroes on Water (WHOW). Embarking on its fifth year, WHOW, created by loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh, plans to host 125 veterans at its annual tournament and support hundreds more throughout the year via therapeutic services provided by its charitable partner, Freedom Alliance.

"We created the WHOW tournament to help our nation's heroes, our combat-wounded veterans, heal from the physical and emotional wounds of the battlefield," said Hsieh. "This event, as well as the year-round services our fundraising supports, enables these brave men and women to forge meaningful connections with one another and the entire WHOW family, which is absolutely critical as they re-enter civilian life."

Today's donation is in addition to a recent $25,000 donation made on Veterans Day in remembrance of Josh Miles. The beloved WHOW family member and director of military and charitable programs for the tournament's 501(c)3 partner, Freedom Alliance, tragically passed away this fall. In his honor, the tournament also established the "Josh Miles Award," a perpetual award designed to keep the spirit of the beloved colleague and fellow brother in arms alive.

Over the course of 2021, the War Heroes on Water tournament raised a record-setting $1.4M, which directly supports the tournament but also helps provide year-round services through Freedom Alliance. Freedom Alliance is dedicated to the rehabilitation of wounded service members, combat veterans and military families. Each year Freedom Alliance provides therapeutic services for thousands of veterans, as well as scholarships for the children of fallen or combat-wounded servicemen and women.

"Our partnership with WHOW is unique and invaluable," said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. "Together, we are bringing much-needed support to an underserved community and equally important, expanding our outreach so that we can ensure those in urgent need have awareness of, and accessibility to, essential therapeutic services."

The $50,000 donation to WHOW is one of five planned this week by loanDepot to support those who are most vulnerable during the holiday season in the communities where its employees live and work, and beyond. loanDepot will also donate to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County, and Free Wheelchair Mission for a total combined donation of $250,000.

War Heroes on Water (WHOW) is an annual sportfishing tournament of unprecedented scale that supports combat-wounded veterans' programs. It was created in 2018 by loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh, who is also the owner and leader of Team Bad Company, a world-class, record-holding competitive sportfishing fleet. Through Hsieh's deep connections with the Southern California sportfishing and business communities, WHOW has grown exponentially over four years and is now the largest nonprofit sportfishing tournament in the US. Learn more about WHOW at www.warheroesonwater.com or follow WHOW on Facebook and Instagram.

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and has spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more. To learn more, visit www.FreedomAlliance.org or Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

WHOW raises funds in coordination with our partner philanthropic organization, Freedom Alliance. Freedom Alliance is recognized by the IRS as a public charity organized under section 501(c)3 of the IRS code. loanDepot and Freedom Alliance are not affiliated in any way.

