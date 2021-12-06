IDEMIA ID2Travel Delivers End-To-End Frictionless Biometric Travel Experience in North America

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA I&S North America, the leading identity security and authentication solutions provider, announced today the first-of-its-kind travel platform, ID2Travel is launching in North America. ID2Travel is the only interoperable traveler identity platform covering the entire passenger facilitation ecosystem, already proven by IDEMIA and partners around the globe.

ID2Travel from IDEMIA is the only passenger facilitation solution that improves the traveler experience from check-in and across every touchpoint in the travel experience. Passengers can enroll using a mobile device and use biometrics to securely and simply move through the airport to their gate and beyond in their travel experience.

Based on identity management and biometric identification, ID2Travel is a passenger facilitation solution that improves the traveler experience to deliver efficient, secure and frictionless travel. The platform is interoperable and can be deployed as part of the airport, airline, port or any travel-based infrastructure, or through IDEMIA's patented and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-rated biometric capture solutions. The passenger experience from check-in and across every touchpoint in the travel experience uses identity proofing that leverages mobile enrollment with secured digital credentials on the traveler's mobile device, biometric devices, and technology back-end services.

"ID2Travel is transforming the entire travel experience," said Lisa Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA I&S North America. "Prior to COVID, Americans took approximately 2.3 billion trips, over a one-year period, and this makes the need for the passenger experience to be even more frictionless and seamless as we return to pre-pandemic travel patterns. With that experience and privacy in mind, the timing couldn't be more ideal to launch our ID2Travel offering in North America to improve passenger flow and maintain a touchless experience, while balancing interoperability throughout the broader travel ecosystem."

Passengers can enroll using a mobile device from home by scanning a state ID or passport, and then taking a selfie to do a 1:1 match. Once submitted for enrollment, travelers will be able to use biometrics to securely and simply move through the airport to their gate and beyond in their travel experience.

The IDEMIA solution also allows passengers to opt out and remove their enrollment at any time and all data is immediately removed from the system, empowering the traveler to take full control of their personal identity information (PII). IDEMIA is the only company that has successfully delivered a complete biometric enrollment to gate frictionless passenger facilitation solution (Fast and Seamless travel at Changi by IDEMIA, Aéroport Paris Orly, a biometric journey from check-in to boarding, Iceland's Comprehensive Entry/Exit System with IDEMIA).

About IDEMIA I&S North America

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vender Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

