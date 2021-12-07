American College of Education Announces Board of Trustees Changes Leading online education provider announces two additions to Board of Trustees, honors founding members and their legacies

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education, a leading provider of education, leadership, business, healthcare and nursing programs, today announced the addition of two new Board of Trustee members, Dennis M. Cariello and Nimisha Savani. Mr. Cariello and Ms. Savani are joining the Board of Trustees, as founding member and former chairman Don McAdams, Ph.D. is retiring and former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige, Ed.D, is being honored as a Lifetime Emeritus Trustee.

Both Cariello and Savani share the college's vision to be the leader in high quality, affordable education and have broad experience with education in their respective fields. Cariello is a shareholder at the law firm of Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd. and co-chairman of the firm's education practice. He brings to the board 15 years of experience in education law and policy, and previously served as a Deputy General Counsel for the US Department of Education. Savani is founder and CEO of N-Vision Strategies, an education and healthcare marketing and communications company, and has extensive experience working with the fields of higher education and online education services, Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, healthcare technology and medical services. Both Cariello and Savani will join the board effective Jan. 1.

McAdams will retire from his position on Jan. 1, having served on American College of Education's Board of Trustees since the college was founded in 2005. Paige retains Lifetime Emeritus status, and both Paige and McAdams will continue their relationship with the college.

"Dr. Paige and Dr. McAdams have played a vital role in the success of American College of Education, and we are grateful for their contributions and leadership over the last 16 years," said Shawntel Landry, Ed.D, President of American College of Education. "We are excited to welcome Dennis Cariello and Nimisha Savani, both of whom bring unique perspectives to the board to continue building our programs and providing opportunities for growing our student base."

Leaving a Legacy

During Paige's and McAdams' tenure, American College of Education has made immense strides in its mission to offer quality and affordable education. Significant milestones include:

Increased enrollment: Since beginning with 27 students in 2005, American College of Education has grown to an average student population of over 7,000 students and a network of more than 27,000 alumni across 50 states.

Exemplified Community Service: In 2016, American College of Education became a Certified B Corporation, emphasizing its commitment to community development, sustainable programming, and expansive scholarship opportunities.

Continued Student Satisfaction: Across all programs, bachelor completion, master's, doctoral and specialist degrees, students have shown a 94% satisfaction rate and an overwhelming job preparedness rate of 93%.

Expansion of meaningful graduate programs: Since its founding, American College of Education has expanded its portfolio to offer more degrees in the fields of education, nursing, healthcare, business and leadership.

